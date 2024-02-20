Iconic American B-52G bomber joins WPS air patrol with PAF

One of the United States’ premier and iconic bomber aircraft, the Boeing B-52G Stratofortress, flew an air patrol mission in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) along with Filipino military planes on Monday, February 19.

The aircraft from the US Pacific Air Force conducted the mission with three Philippine Air Force (PAF) FA-50PH light jet fighters.

The B-52 is a long-range, subsonic, jet-powered strategic bomber that first flew on April 15, 1952.

It entered US service in 1955 and is still part of its aircraft fleet as of this time and can carry 70,000 pounds of mixed ordnance that include bombs, mines, and missiles in various configurations.

“Three PAF FA-50s accompanied one B-52H bomber aircraft of PACAF [Pacific Air Forces] in the activity that started west of Ilocos Sur and ended over Mindoro Strait,” Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) public affairs office chief Col. Xerxes Trinidad said in a statement Monday night.

He added that this “combined air activity” is in line with the recently conducted third iteration of the Maritime Cooperative Activity that took place last February 9 in the WPS.

“It is the air component of the said activity that demonstrates the commitment of both Armed Forces to enhancing interoperability and advancing regional peace and security in the Indo-Pacific,” Trinidad noted.

He added that the activity strengthens the capability of the AFP to perform its mandate and maintain its presence over the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone.

In a separate statement, the PAF said the combined air patrol took place with the Philippine EEZ “covering areas 90 nautical miles west of Candon, Ilocos Sur and 50 nautical miles northwest of Lubang, Mindoro.”

“This cooperative activity aims to bolster cooperation between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and their US counterparts, thereby enhancing interoperability between its Air Forces,” PAF spokesperson Col. Ma. Consuelo Castillo said.

And with this activity, the PAF highlights its commitment and readiness to support the AFP’s efforts in safeguarding the national territory and sovereign rights, and upholding regional peace and security.