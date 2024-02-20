House to Senate: Why do we always get the blame?

House members on Tuesday called on their Senate counterparts to stop accusing them of orchestrating alleged moves to undertake a major revamp in the Senate leadership, asserting that it is nearly impossible for them to do so.

“I would say that this would be ‘suntok sa buwan’ [a shot at the moon],” said 1-Rider Partylist Rep. Rodge Gutierrez during a news briefing on Tuesday. “I am surprised that there’s even such an allegation that the coup started with us.”

Over the weekend, there were speculations circulating that a number of senators had endorsed a resolution aiming to replace President Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri as Senate president.

Gutierrez responded to the accusation, stating, “According to the Senate, we are just mere congressmen here who are inferior to them. If that is the case, then it seems they are now giving us too much credit for us to have that kind of influence to meddle in the affairs of the upper chamber.”

Rep. Migs Nograles of partylist Pwersa ng Bayaning Atleta echoed similar sentiments, questioning why House members are consistently blamed for Senate issues when both chambers have their own separate internal rules.

“Why is it that when senators bicker, we always end up being the culprit? We don’t have anything to do with them in terms of their leadership. They have their own internal rules; we respect their rules, we respect who they want as their leader,” she said.

“So, why do they have to blame us and, again, portray us as the bad guys? If they are fighting among themselves, then let them be. We have nothing to do with the internal rules of the Senate and whoever they wish to keep with their leadership,” Nograles reiterated.

Lanao del Sur First District Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong reiterated respect for the Senate’s independence and expressed bewilderment about being tagged whenever there’s an issue in the Senate.

“In fact, this is entirely up to the majority in the Senate, so we don’t know why they keep on tagging us every time there’s an issue coming up. We don’t know what went on these past few days or why the issue came out,” Adiong said.

Lawmakers also raised concerns over the timing of Senator Imee Marcos’ issues with the P5.768 trillion 2024 national budget.

Nograles, Adiong, and Gutierrez questioned why Marcos did not raise her concerns during the Senate plenary deliberations and the bicameral conference on the budget.

“The General Appropriations Act [GAA]was signed in December. It’s almost the end of February; why is this being questioned only now? Especially during the bicameral conference, if there were indeed irregularities, they should have been raised early in the discussions,” said Nograles, a lawyer by profession.

“And why is it being questioned now, timed with a significant issue? What’s concerning here is that every assistance we provide to the public, which is part of the duty of public officials and servants, is being associated with the People’s Initiative [PI],” Nograles said.

Marcos was part of the bicameral conference committee that reconciled the versions of the budget of the House and the Senate. She signed the committee report.

Adiong said he did not see any irregularities in the budget enactment process followed by the House and the Senate.

“I don’t see any reason why some of our counterparts in the Senate are questioning the process when they themselves have affixed their signatures,” Adiong said.