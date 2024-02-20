Harnessing remittances to pave the way for new and better jobs for OFWs

The Philippines has long been recognized for its robust remittance inflows, with data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) highlighting a steady growth in cash remittances sent by our OFWs. In 2023, these remittances reached $33.5 billion, marking a 2.9-percent increase from the previous year. While this is undoubtedly a positive trend, Jeremaiah M. Opiniano, executive director of the Institute for Migration and Development Issues (IMDI), says that it is time for the Philippines to pursue structural reforms that would allow the nation to chart a new employment path for its citizens. (Read the BusinessMirror story: “Remittances hit $33.5 billion; new strategy pushed,” February 16, 2024).

In the last 50 years, the Labor Code and concerned government agencies have managed labor migration. The country has faced economic ups and downs, weathered the pandemic, and is now in a recovery phase. Opiniano cites the need for a new narrative and innovative strategies to utilize remittances for development.

Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation Chief Economist Michael L. Ricafort attributes the seasonal surge in overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) remittances to holiday spending, particularly during December. Such spending patterns have contributed to the consistent ranking of Philippine remittances as the fourth largest in the world, trailing behind India, Mexico, and China. This resilience and consistent growth have been a major driving force for the Philippine economy over the years.

However, Opiniano says that merely observing the increase or decrease in remittances is insufficient. The challenge lies in channeling these inflows toward more productive activities and promoting financial inclusion. Despite the availability of financial literacy programs and a wide range of financial products and services, the number of OFWs who save has reached a 14-year low. This trend raises concerns about the long-term financial security of OFWs and their families.

The pandemic has exposed the vulnerabilities faced by our OFWs. When their incomes decline or are abruptly halted, these workers and their families encounter significant difficulties, which ultimately become social protection issues for the government. Therefore, it is imperative for the country to adopt a forward-thinking approach and explore better ways to utilize remittances for sustainable development.

BSP data reveals that the growth in cash remittances from the US, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates played a pivotal role in the overall increase in remittances in 2023. The US emerged as the top contributor, followed by Singapore and Saudi Arabia.

In 2023, personal remittances reached a record high of $37.2 billion, reflecting a 3 percent increase from the previous year. Personal remittances cover cash sent through banks and informal channels as well as remittances in kind, while cash remittances refer to money sent by land- and sea-based workers through banks. The BSP attributes this robust growth to the rising deployment of OFWs, driven by increasing demand for foreign workers in host countries. It is worth noting that these remittances accounted for 8.5 percent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) and 7.7 percent of Gross National Income (GNI), underscoring their significant contribution to our economy.

To maximize the potential of remittances, it would do well for concerned agencies to focus on implementing structural reforms and policies that aim to facilitate financial literacy, promote savings, and encourage investment in productive sectors. Collaborative efforts between the public and private sectors should be intensified to design innovative financial products and services tailored to the needs of OFWs and their families. Additionally, the government should explore ways to diversify the employment options available to Filipinos, creating more opportunities for them to contribute to the country’s economic development.

The pandemic has highlighted the importance of reskilling and upskilling programs for our workers to enhance their employability and reduce reliance on overseas employment. By equipping them with the necessary skills and knowledge, we can foster a competitive workforce that attracts local and foreign investment, stimulates economic growth, and ultimately reduces the need for labor migration. This is a vision that requires collaboration, innovation, and a commitment to empowering the Filipino worker for a brighter future.