Government aligning investment bid for RE, minerals, farms

THE Economic Development Group (EDG) is now aligning government efforts to bring in more critical investment on renewable energy, processing of critical minerals and agriculture.

In the EDG’sfifth meeting o Monday, Office of the Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs and EDG Chairperson Secretary Frederick D. Go said he wants to prevent redundancies in the government initiatives to attract more investments.

Among the highlights of the meetings was the agreements of concerned government agencies to address the bottlenecks and expedite processes for renewable energy projects.

The agency representatives also discussed strategies for the establishment of mineral processing so the country can develop its green technologies value chains.

To help improve the country’s agricultural competitiveness, the Department of Agriculture and Department of Agrarian Reform are engaged in the clustering and consolidation of farmlands.

The said initiatives are part of the Marcos administration’s efforts to ensure the country’s energy and food security.

As of February 9, the Board of Investments (BOI) reported the bulk, or P398.7 billion, of the P413-billion approved investment projects were on renewable energy.

It was followed by manufacturing with P12.3 billion, administrative (P1.3 billion), agriculture (P901 million), and transportation (P847 million).