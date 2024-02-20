FIRB ups investment capital threshold for IPA projects

THE Fiscal Incentives Review Board (FIRB) has approved a resolution to increase the investment capital threshold for projects handled by Investment Promotion Agencies (IPAs) from P1 billion to P15 billion.

In a statement on Monday, Finance Secretary and FIRB Chairperson Ralph G. Recto commended the FIRB for its “swift action in improving” the global competitiveness of the Philippines.

“IPAs play a vital role in attracting more productivity-enhancing investments to the country, and we will continue to support them by acting fast on measures that will further promote ease of doing business and cultivate an investment-friendly climate,” Recto was quoted in the statement as saying.

In FIRB Resolution No. 003-24 released on February 2, the Board, consisting of the Department of Budget and Management, Department of Trade and Industry, Department of Finance, National Economic Development Authority, and Office of the President, recognizes the need to increase the investment capital threshold.

This will “promote the ease of doing business in response to the concerns raised by some IPAs and to align with the policy proposals in Congress which seek to give more authority to the IPAs in granting incentives.”

Before, the IPAs were responsible for approving incentives for projects with investment capital below P1 billion, while the FIRB was tasked with selecting tax perks for projects exceeding P1 billion, as mandated by the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (CREATE) Law.

The FIRB, meanwhile, may exercise the authority to increase the threshold without the need to amend the National Internal Revenue Code.

The move will also boost the IPAs’ responsibility and accountability in managing the country’s incentive system and ensure steadfast compliance among registered business enterprises (RBEs) regardless of the amount of investment capital.

The resolution said the revised threshold is aligned with the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Code of the Philippines, which states that national PPP projects amounting to P15 billion or higher shall be approved by the Neda Board-Investment Coordination Committee.

Applications for tax incentives involving investment capital exceeding P15 billion will continue to fall under the purview of the FIRB, it added.

Per the resolution, all pending applications for tax incentives previously endorsed by IPAs to the FIRB involving investment capital of P15 billion shall be returned to the concerned IPA for their appropriate action.

The resolution lets the FIRB, together with the IPAs, retain the power to monitor the compliance of all registered business entities (RBEs) of their performance commitments as conditions for the grant of tax incentives, regardless of the amount of investment capital.

The IPAs, meanwhile, shall include the approved projects with investment capital of P15 billion and below in their monthly report to the FIRB secretariat.

The FIRB is mandated to supervise the issuance and management of IPA incentives to guarantee that projects or activities receiving incentives meet performance metrics and that providing financial support to RBEs generates greater financial returns.

The Board also reviews the existing policies and drafted clarificatory guidelines on the value-added tax (VAT) and local taxation concerns of RBEs.

As of end-December 2023, the estimated total investment capital from the 1,011 CREATE-incentivized projects has now reached P1.1 trillion, generating a committed employment count of 112,464 jobs across priority industries under the Strategic Investment Priority Plan (SIPP).

The FIRB move to hike to P15 billion the investment capital threshold for projects assigned to investment promotion agencies (IPAs) would “empower” these agencies to perform as this means giving them more authority to generate investments and grant tax incentives, according to the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI).

In a statement on Monday, PCCI President Enunina V. Mangio said, “The PCCI welcomed this recent issuance of FIRB. This would mean more projects will have to be decided quickly at the IPA level without going through the approval of FIRB, which became the bottleneck for incentives.”

Mangio said FIRB Resolution No. 003-24 would not only “align” certain processes in government but would also empower IPAs to perform as it gives these agencies more authority and responsibility in generating investments and granting tax incentives.

Mangio hopes that the policy will “encourage” more local and foreign investors to “infuse” their resources and enter into big-ticket projects of the government through PPP.

Relating this policy to ease of doing business, the PCCI chief emphasized that the country needs to streamline its processes and policies so it can become an “attractive investment destination.”

Mangio added that the Philippines needs to catch up with its Association of Southeast Asian Nation (Asean) neighbors, which “have moved fast over the last 10 years.”

The business group earlier identified some of the major industries that are “ideal” for local and foreign investments and could amplify the economic growth and competitiveness of the country.

These sectors include agribusiness, IT-BPM and creative industries, manufacturing, mining and mineral resources, and tourism, among others.