DSWD pushes tweaks in cash aid distribution

To help the government achieve its anti-poverty targets, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) proposed an “index-based” system for its cash aid, and a new “health grant” to prevent child malnutrition and stunting.

During his sectoral meeting in Malacañang Tuesday, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. backed the proposed reforms of DSWD to help realize the medium term fiscal framework of his administration to improve healthcare, social services and education.

DSWD Secretary Rexlon “Rex” T. Gatchalian said they will come out with a “self-adjusting” mechanism to preserve the value of its cash aid during high inflation.

“We were tasked [by the President] to work with PSA (Philippine Statistics Authority) and Neda (National Economic and Development Authority) to find the best index to use to make sure [that the value of] the financial aid – whether the 4Ps (Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program) grants or I guess all other social protection that we do – …will not be diminished if there are spikes in inflation, cost of living, or prices [of basic commodities],” Gatchalian said at a news conference

Once they finished the study on the proposal, the DSWD chief said they would push for its implementation through the amendment of the Republic Act No. 11310 of the 4Ps Act.

Among the cash grants provided by DSWD are on health (P700) and education (P300 to P700).

Gatchalian said they also called for the creation of a new grant to help ensure proper nutrition of babies during the first 1,000 days from birth.

He said this would promote “health-seeking behaviors” among the parents of the children, such as going to health centers to seek prenatal care, postnatal care, postpartum treatments, and immunization in exchange for additional financial aid.

“If we suddenly introduce a first 1,000-day grant to defray the cost of commuting to your health center, it might encourage them to go to health centers. But it will only last, it will only be for the subset of 4Ps, who [are engaged in] childbirth, breastfeeding or having 0-2 [year-old] children,” Gatchalian said.

He added they were instructed by Marcos to fast track the implementation of the said reforms at the “fastest possible time.”

Under the latest Philippine Development Plan, the Marcos administration is targeting to reduce the country’s poverty level to a single digit by 2028. Last year, the country’s poverty incidence was at 22.4 percent, which is equivalent to 25.24 million.