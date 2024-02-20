DSWD chief cites ‘logistical challenges’ in rice for cash option in 4Ps aid grant

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is still open to converting cash aid for Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4P) beneficiaries to rice despite the “logistical challenges” the proposal may entail.

DSWD Secretary Rexlon “Rex” T. Gatchalian said they are still studying the proposal made by the Department of Agriculture (DA) to help reduce inflation.

“We’re not saying no, studies are ongoing but we are taking into account the needed logistics so it will not be difficult for our citizens,” Gatchalian said at news conference in Malacañang last Tuesday.

The DSWD chief made the remark after the DA announced last week that it proposed the distribution of rice to 4Ps beneficiaries instead of their current P600 monthly rice subsidy.

Under the DA’s proposed scheme, DSWD will distribute rice from the stock of the National Food Authority to 4Ps beneficiaries to reduce the demand for rice in local markets, thus stabilizing its price.

Gatchalian, however, said their main concern is how 4Ps beneficiaries, especially in isolated areas, will be able to bring their sacks of rice back to their homes.

“Because the payouts that we give are for two months. At any given time how will they carry 1,200 pesos worth of rice. These are usually women, who live in far-flung areas,” the DSWD chief said.

“Just as what the President always says, aid should not be a burden to our citizens. So that’s where we draw the line, meaning if we know it will cause difficulty to our beneficiaries, we will not push through [with the proposal],” he added.