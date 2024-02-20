DOJ opinion upholds LGUs’ right to deploy seasonal workers abroad via sisterhood pact

THE Department of Justice (DOJ) upheld the right of local government units (LGU) to enter into sisterhood twinning programs that allow the deployment of seasonal workers to other countries.

However, the DOJ stressed that employment contracts of the seasonal workers should comply with requirements under the law and regulations issued by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

In a legal opinion signed by Justice Undersecretary Raul Vasquez “For the Secretary of Justice,” the DOJ stressed that it is the DMW which has primary jurisdiction, under Republic Act 8042 (Migrant Workers and Overseas Filipinos Act 1995), as amended by Republic Act 10022, to protect and promote the welfare of overseas Filipino workers (OFW).

“While LGUs may be the primary actor when it comes to sisterhood agreements, we believe that national government agencies altogether play a very significant role in the protection and promotion of the welfare of the workers covered under the program,” the DOJ stressed.

“As such, DMW is vested with the authority to regulate the recruitment, employment and deployment of OFWs. In other words, the autonomy granted to LGUs to enter into agreements with foreign counterparts does not deprive the DMW the authority to regulate the deployment of seasonal Filipino workers overseas,” the DOJ said.

The legal opinion was issued upon the request of Presidential Management Staff (PMS) Senior Undersecretary Elaine Masukat.

In her letter-request, Kasukat sought the DOJ legal position on the basis and authority of LGUs to enter into LGU-to-LGU sisterhood agreements

in light of various complaints lodged with the DMW involving the deployed seasonal workers.

LGUs have been entering into sisterhood agreements with counterparts in other countries since 1981, previously under the auspices of the Office of the President and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

The program was intended to urge all LGUs to support and actively participate in putting up meaningful international sisterhood relationship with provinces, cities, and municipalities abroad.

Under the program, LGUs enter into agreement with foreign cities not only to promote cooperation and strengthen partnership between cities but also to exchange culture, products and services that each city has to offer.

Currently, sisterhood agreements exist between South Korean cities and several LGUs, which include the deployment of seasonal workers to work in various fields of agriculture and fisheries.

The DMW said there are about 3,353 Filipino seasonal workers in South Korea as of December 2023.

However, several problems have surfaced recently involving deployed seasonal workers, such as non-payment or reduction of their wages, bad working conditions, maltreatment, physical and verbal abuse by their employers, which even led to reported deaths in some cases.

There have been reports also of illegal recruitment and some recruiters asking for collaterals for these workers to be deployed abroad.

The DMW earlier said the Migrants Workers Office has registered around 150 in Seoul, including five documented cases of physical abuse, five medical cases, and four deaths since deployment of seasonal workers started in 2022.

While national agencies consistently refrained from interfering into the affairs of the LGUs, seasonal workers would always seek assistance from the DMW and other national government agencies whenever problems would arise pertaining to their employment in foreign cities.

In order to address the problem, the DMW proposed the execution of a Joint Circular with the Department of Foreign Affairs, DILG, Department of Agriculture, DOJ and the Bureau of Immigration.

During the facilitation meeting for the approval of the circular held last January 24 presided by the DMW, the basis for the LGU’s authority to enter into sisterhood agreements was raised, prompting Masukat to seek the DOJ’s legal opinion.

The DOJ stressed that there is no legal prohibition for LGUs to enter into sisterhood agreements.

In fact, the DOJ noted, Section 35 of Republic Act 7160 or the Local Government Code (LGC) of 1991, gives LGUs the authority to enter into joint venture with non-government and people’s organizations to engage in the delivery of certain basic services, including livelihood projects.

Likewise, LGUs are allowed under Section 23 of the LGC to negotiate with local and foreign assistance agencies to secure financial grants or donations in kind, without the need to secure clearance from any government office.

“The employment of seasonal workers under the sisterhood agreement may qualify as part of financial grants or aid extended by their foreign partner. In this case, residents of LGUs are offered employment and remuneration in South Korean cities and companies in exchange for assisting or complementing the South Korean labor workforce,” it explained.

The DOJ said the protection provided by DMW to OFWs should extend to seasonal workers under the sisterhood agreements, “as long as the deployed worker is engaged in remunerated activity outside the Philippines” and regardless of the period of employment.