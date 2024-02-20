DBM speeds up 2024 budget release to 77.9% at end-January

THE release rate of the P5.767-trillion 2024 national budget climbed to 77.9 percent as of end-January this year, higher than the 56.4 percent disbursed in the same month in 2023.

Budget Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman told the BusinessMirror the increase in this year’s release rate is due to the halt in the “for later issuance” of the Special Allotment Release Order (SARO).

The early issuance of SAROs, Pangandaman said, would enable state agencies to already commence their procurement process for their respective projects and programs.

SARO, as defined by DBM, is a “specific authority issued to identified agencies to incur obligations not exceeding a given amount during a specified period for the purpose indicated.”

“Only a few items are left now that are subjected [to] SARO issuance. Even CICAs [Congress-Introduced Changes/Adjustments] were not withheld but included in the FCR/GAAAO [For Comprehensive Release/GAA Allotment Order],” Pangandaman said in a Viber message.

The measure, Pangandaman said, will avoid government underspending.

“We want programs and projects to be implemented as soon as possible [so] we streamlined the process,” the Budget chief added.

According to the DBM’s status of allotment release, the DBM has released P4.492 trillion of the P5.767-trillion national budget for this year as of January 2024.

A total of P1.274 trillion or 22.1 percent of the budget remains undistributed.

The bulk of the disbursements was for the FY 2024 General Appropriations Act (GAA) and automatic appropriations as indicated in the report.

The GAA for 2024 was allocated P4.009 trillion, of which 86.5 percent or P3.470 trillion has been released. The bulk of the releases, or 94.7 percent, has been allocated for the various departments with a total of P3.317 trillion.

Special Purpose Funds were allocated P152 billion or 30.1 percent of the total allocation.

Meanwhile, a total of P1.021 trillion, or 58.1 percent, has already been distributed for automatic appropriations.

Under the automatic appropriations, the national tax allotment of P871 billion and block grants worth P70 billion have been allocated 100 percent.

Net lending worth P28.7 billion and interest payments amounting to P670 billion remained undistributed, while tax expenditures fund/custom duties and taxes have been released with 5.8 percent, or P845 million, disbursed.

Earlier, the Budget chief said the budget priorities this year are social services, such as health and education, as well as infrastructure under the Build Better More program. (See:https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/01/18/dbm-chief-%e2%82%a712-b-comelec-budget-can-be-spent-for-p-i/).

The DBM has also issued a P6.12-trillion budget call for 2025, about 6.1 percent higher than the 2024 budget of P5.767 trillion, to address the country’s socioeconomic issues under the National Budget Memorandum No. 149 issued by Pangandaman on the first week of January this year. (See:https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/01/04/dbm-issues-p6-12-t-national-budget-call-for-2025/).