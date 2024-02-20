CREC breaks ground on solar plant in Silay City

Citicore Renewable Energy Corp. (CREC) broke ground on a 69-megawatt-peak (MWp) solar power project in Barangay Eustaquio Lopez, Silay City, Negros Occidental, its second in the province.

CREC’s Citicore Solar Negros Occidental 2 currently covers a land area of 69-hectares and has a future expansion plan to a total gross installed capacity of 100MWp. Commercial operation is expected this year, as part of CREC’s deliverables for the government’s Green Energy Auction Program (GEAP) 2.

The company’s first plant in the province, Citicore Solar Negros Occidental, was commissioned in 2016 and has an installed capacity of 25MWp. Upon completion of the project, CREC’s facilities in the province will have a combined installed generation capacity of 94MWp.

“We support Negros Occidental, its steps towards the renewable energy [RE] transition. With the completion of this project, we will not only be able to augment the power generation needs of Negros Occidental and the Visayas grid, but also contribute to the growth of the province,” said CREC President Oliver Tan.

Tan and Silay City Mayor Joedith Gallego, and other local officials attended the groundbreaking ceremony.

CREC’s goal is to build approximately one gigawatt of ready-to-build solar energy capacity per year for the next five years in line with the Department of Energy’s (DOE) Philippine Energy Plan which targets to achieve a 35-percent RE share in the power generation mix by 2030 and 50 percent by 2040.

Citicore Solar Negros Occidental 2 is part of CREC’s projects in the company pipeline. It is also part of the 792MW worth of renewable energy capacities awarded to the company during the government’s 2023 GEAP.

“With more projects in the pipeline, CREC is committed to working with the DOE and local governments as we transition to more renewable sources of energy for the Visayas and our country,” CREC Chairman Edgar Saavedra said.