Clark Water allots P5.56B for improvement projects

Clark Water, a subsidiary of Manila Water Philippine Ventures and the sole water and wastewater service provider of the Clark Freeport Zone (CFZ), has earmarked P5.56 billion for service improvement projects in the area.

The company said the improvement projects are “crucial” in the fulfillment of its service obligations to its customers as well as compliance with regulatory requirements.

Under the business unit’s 2023-2040 Service Improvement Plan which was presented during the public consultation for the 2022 rate rebasing, Manila Water Philippine Ventures COO and Clark Water Corp. President Melvin John Tan said that the capex allocation will pave the way in developing new infrastructure anchored on water security, service quality, service accessibility and continuity, and regulatory compliance.

Clark Water said it supports the goal of making CFZ a premier business and tourism destination by providing locators with quality and sustainable water and wastewater services.

With this, Clark Water will continue with its source development programs to increase the current supply by 22 percent and is likewise set to embark in the exploration of sustainable water sources and water re-use.

The company said it will further enhance water service quality and reliability through the construction of additional water treatment plants and storage facilities. Clark Water will also continue to build and expand its water and sewer network and implement effective maintenance and rehabilitation of its existing network.

On wastewater management, Clark Water will ensure compliance with environmental standards with the completion of the retrofitting and construction works in its wastewater treatment facility. Expansion of the existing treatment plant is likewise on its way to cater to the increasing wastewater discharge of the existing and upcoming CFZ locators.

“Through these projects, aside from the goal of continuously improving service for our customers, we also aim to continue supporting CFZ and the Province of Pampanga in their journey as one of the Philippines’s major investment hubs,” said Lyn Zamora, general manager of Clark Water.

Since taking over CFZ’s water and wastewater operations in 2000, Clark Water’s investment strategy resulted in the 24/7 availability of water supply, 99.9 percent water supply coverage, 100 percent wastewater service coverage, and 100 percent water quality compliance with Philippine National Standards for Drinking Water.

Clark Water was also able to reduce non-revenue water from 55 percent in 2000 to 6 percent in 2023, recovering a volume of 20 million liters per day.

Currently, Clark Water is serving more than 1,000 locators in the CFZ, with around 2,000 water service connections.