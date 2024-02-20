CCP Lakbay Sine brings free back-to-back film screenings

Championing the best of filmmaking, the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP), through the Lakbay Sine program under its Film, Broadcast and New Media Division (CCP FBNMD), will screen an exciting, back-to-back lineup of award-winning local films for free this coming February 22, 23, and 24, in various venues in Metro Manila.

CCP’s Lakbay Sine is an outreach program that brings different film projects, such as the CCP Cine Icons and Cinema Under The Stars (CUTS), to different regions, partner communities, organizations and campuses primarily to popularize the works of Filipino filmmakers and encourage film appreciation among the youth and the general public.

The cinematic experience starts at the University of Santo Tomas. Made possible through the partnership with the oldest university in Asia, the Cinemalaya award-winning film Liway by Kip Oebanda will be screened on February 22, 1 pm, at the Buenaventura Garcia Paredes, O.P. Building.

Based on the director’s life story, Liway tells the story of Dakip, a little boy who lives with his parents Day and Ric inside Camp Delgado, a makeshift prison for rebels and criminals inside a military camp.

Day does her best to shelter her child from the harsh realities of life with songs and stories about an enchantress named Liway. However, at the tail end of Martial Law, her dark past catches up on her and the lives of the detainees become increasingly difficult.

There will be back-to-back programs at the St. Paul University in Quezon City on February 23, kicking off with Cinemalaya 2022 Best Film Blue Room by director Ma-an L. Asuncion-Dagñalan at 8:30 am.

Blue Room is about Rebel Rebel, an indie rock band composed of woke albeit sheltered teens who get their biggest break at a prestigious local music festival. But after their celebratory night at the local bar, they are arrested for drug possession. Instead of the standard procedures, they were hauled to the Blue Room, a VIP detention area where they could bribe their way out through rogue cops. The band members have to decide whether to use their privilege to go on with their lives or to own up to what they had been preaching. In cooperation with ABS-CBN Sagip Pelikula, CCP Cine Icons follows with a special screening of Anak, written by National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts Ricky Lee, at 1 pm. There will be a talkback session with the filmmakers and the cast.

Starring award-winning actresses Vilma Santos and Claudine Barretto, Anak is about a Filipina overseas contract worker who is forced to leave her family and take a higher-paying job in a more-prosperous Asian country, unaware of her husband’s death. When she finally returns to the Philippines, she is met with resentment and hatred by her children. To get the latest updates on future film screenings from the various programs by the CCP FBNMD, follow the official CCP and CCP FBNMD social-media accounts on Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.