Bond of family and Filipino Culture shines in this art exhibit

Belmont Hotel Manila and ArtisteSpace mounts its second art exhibit in celebration of National Arts Month. This marks the two entities’ second collaboration as they proudly bring together the legendary Filipino family of artists— The Blanco Family.

The exhibit entitled, Hiraya, The Legacy of the Blanco Family, features 23 oil paintings on canvas by the 7 Blanco siblings. The well-curated display features old and new artworks of the Blanco’s centered on Filipino culture and traditions.

The original artist in the Blanco family is their patriarch, the renowned Jose ‘Pituk’ Blanco, from arts town, Angono Rizal. He left his advertising job in 1971 to concentrate on his craft. He began mounting successful one-man shows and in the process influenced his wife and 7 kids to take interest too. In 1978, the family held their first family exhibit at no less than the National Museum. More family exhibits took place in and out of the country, which ultimately led to the family establishing their very own Blanco Family Museum in 1980 at Angono, Rizal.

One can say that ‘the family that paints together, stays together’ as the 7 Blanco siblings remain tight-knit including their extended families who are all also painters.

The eldest among the Blanco siblings, Jose Glenn Blanco got into art when he was 16. Glenn was awarded the Outstanding Thomasian Alumni (TOTAL) Award by the University of Santo Tomas (UST) in 2016 for his contribution to Philippine art. This is the highest award given to an alumni.

The second child, Noel Blanco, was excluded from participating in a school art competition because his work was adjudged too professional. He is known for his love for all sorts of water forms and considers it as his main element and subject.

The third son, Michael Blanco, started to draw at the age of 10. He is famous for his outstanding portraits and landscapes. He is also the curator of the Blanco Museum.

Joy Blanco-Balcita, the first daughter and fourth child, has paintings that strongly resemble her Father’s realist style. She is highly attentive to features and details of everyday life sceneries.

Jan Blanco is the fifth among the Blanco siblings. He excels in the painting of birds. He once did a series of paintings inspired by the Moriones festival. These paintings drew out his talent for portraying figures in a large variety of gestures and movements.

Painting for Gay Blanco-Causapin, the second daughter and sixth child, came as naturally as walking. She was exposed at a very young age and started to draw even before she could write. Her favorite subjects depict humans caring for each other.

Peter Paul is the youngest in the family. He became the youngest member to join the Art Association of the Philippines and the youngest artist to exhibit at the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP). Fiestas are subjects of interest for Peter Paul. He paints them richly in myriads of colors.

Hiraya, The Legacy of the Blanco Family, is a brilliant display of real-life Filipino traditions and culture interpreted very vividly through the signature vibrant colors and strokes that are innate to the Blancos.

This exhibit supports Habitat for Humanity’s housing campaign ‘Bahay ni Juan’ as part of the proceeds from sold artworks will be forwarded to the organization.

You may view the exhibit until end of February at Belmont Hotel Manila. For more information, please email info@belmontmanila.com or call 5318 8888.