BOC seeks intel-data sharing, ops support from global group

CUSTOMS Commissioner Bienvenido Y. Rubio has expressed the country’s commitment to supporting the World Customs Organization Regional Intelligence Liaison Offices for Asia and the Pacific (WCO RILO-A/P) initiatives to reinforce information gathering and exchange within the region.

Rubio led the Philippine delegation in the opening ceremony of the WCO RILO A/P in Tokyo, Japan, from February 6 to February 8. He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Juvymax R. Uy of the Bureau of Customs (BOC) Intelligence Group, Deputy Commissioner Teddy S. Raval of the BOC Enforcement Group and key officials of the bureau.

A statement the agency issued last Tuesday quoted Rubio as saying the BOC expects RILO A/P in the near future to provide members with operational and reach-back intelligence support and implement target-oriented analysis projects.

The BOC’s expectations also include fostering collaborative information exchange and providing capacity-building, modern tools and platforms for information exchange.

In a session where Rubio served as a panelist, he shared how the bureau’s cooperation with RILO A/P has led them to achieve favorable outcomes in the BOC’s anti-smuggling drive, seizing P43.295 billion worth of smuggled goods in 2023, the highest record on apprehension in BOC. According to the statement, RILO A/P was turned over to Japan from Korea, which was been the host country and served as the host administration of RILO A/P for 12 years.

Rubio expressed trust in the new host, saying, “With Japan as the new host, the Philippines is confident that this cooperation will carry on and build upon the achievements made in the past.”

“We are certain that under the guidance of Japan Customs, we will be able to reinforce effective information gathering and exchange, bolster enforcement, and ultimately strengthen ties among one another,” Rubio said in the statement.

The 3-day assembly consists of several sessions that bring together representatives from different countries in the A/P. Principal WCO officials as well as Japanese Prime Minister Mr. Fumio Kishida spoke during the inaugural ceremony.

The RILO was formed to create a global intelligence network that will improve operational capabilities by providing members with timely and accurate intelligence support through its vast network and database, which will strengthen the effectiveness of intelligence and enforcement operations.