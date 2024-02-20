Blooming beauty: Sunflower spectacle brightens Villar City once more

The vibrant charm of Villar City is set to dazzle once again as the sunflowers at Palazzo Verde burst into full bloom this Friday. The picturesque destination in Villar City is adorned with a breathtaking display of bright sunflowers, radiating an exciting and vibrant vibe.

Palazzo Verde, renowned for its enchanting ambiance, stands as a stunning backdrop to the sea of golden blooms, creating an idyllic setting for visitors to bask in the beauty of nature’s splendor.

As Valentine’s Day swept through Villar City, passersby along Villar Avenue received sunflowers from the various sunflower gardens dotted across Villar City, spreading happiness and warmth throughout the community.

Create beautiful memories with your loved ones amidst the enchanting sunflower fields of Palazzo Verde in Villar City. The sunflower field is open daily from 9am to 9pm, offering ample opportunity for visitors to immerse themselves in the mesmerizing beauty of the blooms. Entrance fees are priced at P150 for adults and P100 for children ages 12 and below.