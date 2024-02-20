Blind Spot

YOUNG ENOUGH TO BE HIS DAUGHTER

THE online personality used to be a family man, with a wife and kids. Until one day, people saw that he soft-launched a new relationship with a much younger woman on social media. The story goes that the online personality’s assistant resigned because they couldn’t take their boss’ new love life. The new girl could be the online personality’s daughter. It’s said that during the pandemic, the online personality’s family wanted to migrate. At that time, he was in an illicit relationship with another woman (not his current girl). So it was easy for him to challenge his wife to go her separate way. The thing with the guy is that he’s acting like a 20-year-old on social media and everyone is cringing at his behaviour. He’s even hired a social media manager for his girlfriend, and that person is in charge of writing her captions and making sure she doesn’t betray her true origins.

ANOTHER ENDORSEMENT LOST

THE actor who was involved in a controversy has lost another endorsement and it’s strange that the product he was endorsing is not even that wholesome. He has been losing endorsements left and right because most of his contracts have a morality clause, and this clause includes suspicion of immoral behavior as a justification of ending the contract. The actor has been a whipping boy on social media for the past few months and it’s a wonder that he hasn’t given up his career because of the controversy. He thought the controversy would be over after a while, just like what happened before. But the other party involved in the controversy is determined to not make peace with the actor and public opinion is on her side.

FREELOADER

WHO is the celebrity who’s notorious for asking for complimentary tickets to K-pop related events even when she can afford to buy them. Her style is she will either tweet or do an IG story looking for discounted tickets to these events. If that doesn’t work, she will message the promoter directly or find a mutual friend who can plead her cause. It’s so funny because the celebrity is rich and can afford to buy her own tickets. She doesn’t need to ask for freebies. The thing is, she wants special seats so that the Korean stars will notice her. To be fair, she is very beautiful and there’s absolutely no reason for her to be this pushy just to be noticed by Korean stars.

HE HAS HIS WAYS

HOW did the actor get a much coveted role, which was intended for another actor? Let’s just say that he used love and connections to do it. The role was set to be given to a relatively newbie actor, who would have been perfect for it. However, Actor 1 wanted it badly and he talked to his former benefactor who still had powers within the network, and not long after he was announced as the one who would play the lead role. Of course, Actor 2 was disappointed at what happened but he wasn’t surprised that it happened as Actor 1 has a reputation for doing things like this.