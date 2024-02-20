BIR employee nabbed for extortion

THE Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) announced one of its employees was arrested on February 14 for allegedly extorting money from a business establishment.

The BIR, however, did not disclose the name of the suspect, where he was caught, or which department in the BIR the employee worked for. The amount of the money he extorted was not mentioned by the BIR as well.

“Pinangako ko ang [I promised the] integrity and professionalism of the institution and employees. Kaya hindi natin palalagpasin ang mga ganitong gawain. Walang lugar sa Bagong BIR ang mga ganitong empleyado [Which is why we will not let actions like this slide. Employees like him have no place in Bagong BIR],” Commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui Jr. was quoted in the statement as saying.

The BIR said it received reports of a certain individual “repeatedly extorting money” from a business establishment selling bicycles for children. The employee was under the guise of an official involved in the agency’s tax compliance verification drive, it added.

The BIR, in coordination with local officials and police, caught the person and discovered the person is a BIR employee. It was not in the official function of this BIR employee to be in the taxpayer’s place of business or vicinity, the BIR’s statement read.

The BIR employee, since the arrest, was charged with criminal cases of robbery (extortion), grave coercion and usurpation of official function/authority. The person was also charged with violating the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act and the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees. A case was subsequently filed before the Office of the City Prosecutor.

Lumagui advised taxpayers to always ask and verify the authority by which a BIR employee is visiting their office or business. He added that BIR officials conducting enforcement activities must be armed with proper authority, such as a Letter of Authority or Mission Order.

“You can report any individual, whether a BIR employee or a stranger if he/she cannot show any official document that warrants his/her presence in your business establishment,” Lumagui added.

