Beware of SMB’s second wind

PEOPLE are now saying that San Miguel Beer is undoubtedly back and will become another powerhouse squad to reckon with in 2024. If they should call it as the team’s second wind happening this year, I can, more or less, agree.

They base their assessment on SMB’s record-extending 30th championship in the just-ended Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Commissioner Cup, where the Beermen beat the Magnolia Hotshots four games to two in their best-of-seven series.

So overpowering was their overall Conference performance that they had practically reduced their foes into virtual punching bags from start to finish.

There is logic behind that argument.

The Beermen are complete—again. That’s the scary part. They are so complete, in fact, that in almost every position, they have nearly an abundance of supply. So overloaded is the squad that it could unload talents in bunches and will still remain lethal.

Coach Jorge Gallent is right. From a mere “Death 5” a while back, San Miguel Beer has become “Death 15.”

Meaning, SMB’s former “Death 5” of June Mar Fajardo, Chris Ross, Marcio Lassiter, Arwind Santos and Alex Cabagnot, the line-up has practically ballooned to “Death 15.” The team’s 15-player roster can be divided into three “Death 5s”—and that’s the scariest part.

Even as the original “Death 5” has been disbanded with the departure of both Santos and Cabagnot, its core of Fajardo, Ross and Lassiter has remained, wreaking havoc, weaving magic, while partnering with a bevy of high-powered back-ups like CJ Perez, Jericho Cruz, Don Trollano, Mo Tautuaa, Vic Manuel, Jeron Teng, Simon Enciso and the high-leaping Keat Jimenez. Rodney Brondial can also be relied upon at crunch time. Terence Romeo is deadliest when 100 percent healthy.

And so, is the coming Philippine Cup a sure thing for San Miguel?

Not far-fetched. The Beermen have won six of the last eight Philippine Cups to begin with.

THAT’S IT Jerwin Ancajas will challenge Takuma Inoue for the World Boxing Association bantamweight title in Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan on Saturday, February 24. Ancajas (34-3-2, with 23 KOs) is 32 while Inoue (18-1, with 4 KOs) is 28. A win for Ancajas will make him our lone world champion and will avenge Marlon Tapales’ recent loss to Inoue’s younger brother, the unbeaten Naoya, for the undisputed super-bantamweight crown. Takuma is defending his 122-lb crown for the first time after decisioning Liborio Solis of Venezuela in 2023…San Miguel Beer coach Jorge Gallent will banner Manila Southwoods’ bid to challenge defending Seniors champion Luisita in the 75th PAL Interclub Golf that begins tomorrow, Feb. 22, in Cagayan de Oro’s Pueblo de Oro and Bukidnon’s Del Monte. Gallent’s teammates include Theody Pascual, JunJun Plana, Joseph Tambunting, Manfred Guangko, Thirdy Escano, Monet Garcia and Michael Cheon. Good luck!