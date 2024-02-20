Ayala Land profit hits P24.5B

Ayala Land Inc. said its net income last year rose by 32 percent to P24.5 billion from the P18.61 billion recorded in 2022.

Consolidated revenues went up by 18 percent to P148.85 billion from the previous year’s P126.55 billion.

Property development revenues expanded by 14 percent to P92.3 billion, driven by steady bookings and higher completion of residential projects and offices for sale. Residential reservation sales grew by 9 percent year-on-year to P113.9 billion.

“Ayala Land was well-positioned to take advantage of opportunities from an improving market in 2023, enabling us to meet our objectives for the year,” Ayala Land President and CEO Anna Ma. Margarita Bautista-Dy said.

“With our focus on quality, we look forward to bringing more high-value development products to market and embarking on the reinvention of our malls, hotels, and resorts for our customers to enjoy.”

Ayala Land said it will raise some P50 billion for the year, mostly from bonds and bilateral loans with banks.

In the fourth quarter of 2023 alone, the company had a net income of P6.12 billion, 16 percent higher than the previous year’s P5.27 billion.

Revenues, meanwhile, were up 24 percent to P49.94 billion from the previous year’s P40.24 billion.

The company launched 14 projects in the fourth quarter with a combined value of P39.6 billion. These include Ayala Land Premier’s first signature line project, Park Villas in Makati and sequel phases of its existing gated community developments. These new projects brought Ayala Land’s total launches to 25 projects valued at P75.9 billion in 2023.

Meanwhile, the income of Areit Inc.—the Ayala Land-sponsored real estate investment trust—recorded a net income of P4.93 billion last year, 43 percent higher than the previous year’s P2.88 billion. The figure excluded the net fair value change in investment properties.

Revenues rose P7.14 billion, 41 percent higher than last year’s P5.07 billion.

The company said it had a 97-percent average occupancy at the end of the year, higher than the industry rate.

Areit’s 2023 performance was boosted by the acquisition of One Ayala Avenue East and West Towers at the corner of Ayala Avenue and EDSA, Glorietta 1 and 2 Mall and BPO buildings at Ayala Center and MarQuee Mall in Angeles, Pampanga, resulting in a 4-percent increase in dividends per share to P0.55 in the third quarter from P0.53 in the second quarter of 2023.

Areit declared cash dividends of P0.55 per outstanding common share for the fourth quarter of 2023.

The dividends are payable on March 20, to shareholders on record as of March 4. This latest quarterly dividend brings Areit’s annual dividend-per-share to P2.15 for 2023, an 8.6 percent increase from P1.98 per share in 2022 nearly double the company’s first quarterly payout of P0.28 per share when it listed in 2020.