Average power spot price falls to P3.91/kWh

The daily load weighted average price (LWAP) recorded by the Independent Electricity Market Operator of the Philippines (IEMOP) from January 26 to February 19 stood at P3.91 per kilowatt hour (kWh), lower than the January average of P4.58 per kWh.

IEMOP, the country’s operator of the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM), said Tuesday the figures covering the period January 26 to February 19 are averages and that the data used are still subject to potential revisions.

The WESM’s regular billing period starts every 26th of the month until the 25th day of the following month.

Initial figures also indicated that the average systemwide supply stood at 18,931 megawatt (MW) as against an average demand of 12,196MW from January 26 to February 19.

IEMOP cited lower demand and additional supply with the energization of the Mindanao Visayas Interconnection Project (MVIP) since January 26 as possible reasons for the lower LWAP.

During the same period, 76 percent or 5,565 gigawatt hours (GWh) of the generation mix came from non-renewables, followed by 23 percent (1,702GWh) from renewables, and 1 percent (74GWh) from energy storage systems.

The MVIP is comprised of a 184 circuit-kilometer high-voltage direct current submarine transmission line connecting the power grids of Mindanao and Visayas with a transfer capacity of 450 MW expandable to as much as 900MW.