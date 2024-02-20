AirAsia vows to shield flyers from costly fuel

Budget carrier AirAsia Philippines said on Monday it is taking “proactive steps” to ensure competitive ticket pricing despite the expected increase in fuel surcharge in March.

According to AirAsia Head of Communications and Public Affairs Steve Dailisan, the carrier is committed to providing “affordable options” for travelers amid the volatility in fuel prices.

The Civil Aeronautics Board of the Philippines (CAB) recently announced a memorandum indicating an increase in the fuel surcharge for the month of March, escalating from Level 5 to Level 6.

Depending on the destination, the Level 6 Fuel Surcharge translates to an additional P185 to P665 for domestic flights and P610.37 to P 949.51 for international flights.

Dailisan said this adjustment prompted AirAsia to implement strategies aimed at mitigating the impact of rising fuel costs on ticket prices.

“AirAsia Philippines will continue to diversify its product offerings to cater the changing needs of our guests especially those belonging to the Gen Y and Z who are expected to travel more this year, and will be on a lookout for the lowest deals to save money.”

To offer some relief to passengers, AirAsia Philippines is launching its first P1 sale for 2024. From February 19 to 25, travelers can avail themselves of a one-way base fare of P1 for all domestic and international destinations.

This promotional offer is applicable for flights scheduled from September 1, 2024, to June 18, 2025, with over 300,000 seats available from AirAsia’s Manila, Cebu, and Clark hubs.

“Piso Sale is our commitment to ensuring affordable flights to our guests, especially those who are on a tight budget but would like to have a memorable travel experience,” Dailisan said.

Last month, the AirAsia Group announced that it plans to make Manila its “hub to the United States” as it adopts a “multi-hub strategy” with the planned consolidation of its airline businesses across Southeast Asia.

In a press conference, Capital A Bhd. CEO Tony Fernandes said the group will transform other key cities, such as Bangkok and Manila as “hubs,” similar to Kuala Lumpur, where it operates its largest route network.

Manila will become AirAsia Group’s “hub to the US” and flights to America are expected to be launched by “2025.”