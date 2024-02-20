‘Aid war’: Bongalon blames Sen. Imee for P13-billion 4Ps fund fiasco in ’23

A lawmaker on Tuesday revealed that nearly 900,000 households, equivalent to 4.3 million Filipinos categorized as the “poorest of the poor,” did not receive cash grants amounting to P13 billion from the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) last year.

This shortfall, according to Ako Bicol Rep. Jil Bongalon, was allegedly a result of Senator Imee Marcos move redirecting these funds to another social amelioration program.

In a statement, Bongalon expressed concern that the P13 billion budget cut in the 2023 budget, allegedly orchestrated by Marcos, deprived 4Ps beneficiaries

of crucial support. The funds intended for them were diverted to the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) program.

“If we do the math, P13 billion divided by P15,000 per household per year, means 867,000 families, or 4.3 million poor individuals, got zero cash assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s 4Ps program last year, thanks to Sen. Imee,” he said.

Bongalon said the budget realignment is cruel and unconscionable.

The party-list lawmaker said he began inquiring about the budget cuts after his office received numerous complaints from 4Ps beneficiaries. Some criticized the delays in aid distribution, while others complained of not receiving cash grants last year, he said.

“As vice chair of the Committee on Appropriations, I learned that it was Sen. Marcos, as head of the Senate finance sub-committee in charge of DSWD’s [Department of Social Welfare and Development)]budget, who slashed P13 billion from the 4Ps budget. This left the most vulnerable sectors without financial aid last year, possibly until the DSWD receives its 2024 budget,” he said.

Bongalon highlighted that by “tampering” with the 4Ps budget, the reallocation allowed Marcos and select political allies, including Vice President Sara Duterte, to distribute aid to their chosen beneficiaries instead of the intended recipients of the 4Ps program.

He said the P13 billion budget realignment is just the “tip of the iceberg.”

“I understand that Sen. Imee has been realigning significant portions of the 4Ps budget every year since 2021, but we’re still compiling the data,” he said.

“Sen. Imee takes issue with AKAP, or Ayuda Para sa Kapos ang Kita Program of the House of Representatives, which will provide cash grants to our ‘near poor’ kababayans. It’s ironic that she even wants a Senate inquiry into AKAP when she should be the one investigated for depriving the ‘poorest of the poor’ of P13 billion last year,” Bongalon stressed.

The 4Ps operates in all 17 regions of the Philippines, covering 79 provinces, 143 cities, and 1,484 municipalities. Beneficiaries are selected through the National Household Targeting System for Poverty Reduction (NHTS-PR), which identifies who and where the poor are in the country.

Under 4Ps, each household with three children may receive P1,400 every month, or a total of P15,000 every year for five years.