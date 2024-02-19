‘Weak implementation hamper Evoss benefits’

POTENTIAL ecomic benefits awaiting the energy sectors are being hampered by weak implementation that Senator Sherwin T. Gatchalian expected would promptly be delivered for the potential economic benefit from the Energy Virtual One-Stop Shop (Evoss) system, primarily lower energy prices, only to disappoint Gatchalian over the delayed implementation of the measure intended to attract investments into the renewable energy (RE) sector.

The solon recalled that since its enactment in 2019, a comprehensive implementation of Evoss was “yet to be realized for the country to fully benefit from the measure.

“Further streamlining should be done for investors to enter the local RE market. This is precisely the reason why we vigorously pursued the enactment of Evoss but up to this time it has not been fully implemented,” said Gatchalian, citing that investors still have to go through 167 permits to establish RE projects. Previously, they had to endure 250 permits. Data from the Department of Energy show Evoss implementation stands at 85 percent as of November 2023.

He notes that of September last year, 48 processes from eight national agencies and two local government units have been included in the Evoss process system. In the case of a hydro project, for instance, the number of calendar days needed to establish such a project has gone down to 1,697 from 1,835 previously.

Even with the decrease, Gatchalian emphasized that the timeline for the process is still extensive, underscoring the need for additional enhancements in streamlining the procedure for the benefit of prospective investors and consumers down the line.

The principal author of Evoss, Gatchalian emphasized it makes sense for the country to pursue RE projects over other sources of energy as it is a lot cheaper to generate power from RE sources compared to diesel, nuclear, biogas, and even waste, based on variable operational costs of different technologies cited in the 7th Asean Energy Outlook released in 2022.

Currently, he notes there are three additional agencies—National Grid Corporation of the Philippines, Philippine Ports Authority and National Water Resources Board—with ongoing series of discussions for the integration of their processes in the Evoss system.

“Kapag lubos na ang pagpapatupad ng Evoss, magiging mas mabilis na ang proseso para makapasok sa bansa ang mga mamumuhunan para sa mga proyektong pang enerhiya. Makikinabang din dito nang husto ang mga konsyumer at lalago ang ekonomiya ng bansa,” he said. [Once Evoss is fully implemented, the process for investors to enter the country for energy projects will be faster. Consumers will also benefit greatly from this and the country’s economy will grow.]