Uratex cagebelles victorious

SHANDA ANIES and Eunique Chan took turns in torching Gilas B to hack out a convincing 22-15 championship victory for Uratex in the revived Women’s Philippine Basketball Association Invitational Monday at the Ayala Malls Glorietta.

Anies finished with 10 points including the title-clinching deuce, and Chan added eight for Uratex, which entered the semis as the No. 2 seed.

Samantha Harada and Kaye Pingol round out the scoring for the Dream of coach Katrina Quimpo.

Uratex survived a gritty showing by former national team player Allana Lim and Angelis Resort in their semifinal meeting, 21-20, to advance in the finals.

Pingol scored on a free throw to end the bid of the Lady Splashers, who were led by the 12 points of Lim.

Gilas B stunned top seed Philippine Navy-Go For Gold, 19-15, in the other semifinals to arrange the title showdown with Uratex.

Mary Snow Penaranda finished with eight points in the runner up finish by Gilas B, which is handled by Mark Solano.