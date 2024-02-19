Stock-Market Outlook

Last week

Share prices inched higher for the fourth straight week after the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) kept policy rates steady.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index gained 23.07 points to close at 6,873.23 points.

The main index fell at the start of the week, but made gains for three consecutive trading days before slightly decreasing on Friday.

“The BSP maintained the benchmark rates, leaving them unchanged as expected. Note however, that inflation forecast of the central bank has been bumped to 3.9 percent in 2024 from 4.2 percent in the previous December meeting, hinting at more favorable inflation backdrop this year,” broker 2TradeAsia said.

“This will also mark a full return to the 2-4 percent inflation zone.”

Volume of trade, however, was still low, as it averaged only P4.42 billion.

Other sub-indices ended mixed. The broader All Shares index gained 23.46 points to close at 3,597.67 points, the Financials index was up 18.57 to 1,983.50, the Industrial index rose 150.80 to 9,341.59, the Holding Firms index fell 12.64 to 6,408.70, the Property index declined 42.57 to 2,927.22, the Services index climbed 33.70 to 1,747,23 and the Mining and Oil index lost 149.97 to 8,838.41.

For the week, gainers led losers 118 to 89 and 40 shares were unchanged.

Top gainers were Medco Holdings Inc., Metro Alliance Holdings and Equities Corp. A shares, TKC Metals Corp., Philippine Infradev Holdings Inc., Philippine Estates Corp., LBC Express Holdings Inc. and Mabuhay Holdings Corp.

Top losers, meanwhile, were Filipino Fund Inc., Apollo Global Capital Inc., Concrete Aggregates Corp. B, Central Azucarera de Tarlac Inc., F and J Prince Holdings Corp. A, Pacific Online Systems Corp. and Basic Energy Corp.

This week

Share prices could decline this week, after four straight weeks of gains, as selling pressure mounts.

The base case is for the index to continue consolidating in the 6,750 to 6,950 area, according to Juan Paolo Colet, managing director at China Bank Capital Corp.

“Hotter than expected US January producer prices and a potential delay in US policy rate cuts may give investors reason to take profits.”

“Nonetheless, resilient buying appetite could provide market support especially if we see sustained net foreign inflows. Traders will take their cue mainly from US and China markets for direction.”

Japhet Louis O. Tantiangco, senior research analyst at Philstocks Financials Inc., said investors are expected to be on the lookout for fresh leads that can provide support to the bullish sentiment.

“Without such, we may see profit-taking next week which could lead to a pull back for the market. Investors are expected to wait for fourth quarter corporate results reports. Investors may also look to Wall Street to see if it will continue with its record performances,” he said.

Chartwise, the market is seen to have an immediate support at its 10-day exponential moving average. Its major support is seen at 6,700. Major resistance is seen at 7,000, Tantiangco said.

Stock picks

Broker Regina Capital Development Corp. said it downgraded its recommendation on the stock of Globe Telecom Inc. to “hold” as it estimated to be registering a low to mid-single digit growth on its topline for the year.

It said capital expenditures (capex) for the year is seen at P55 billion, down from last year’s P70.6 billion.

“Capex is expected to decline further in 2025 as the company works to reduce its capex after years of heavy investments to achieve free cash flow,” the broker said.

It gave a target price of P1,960 on the stock, an upside of 9 percent.

Globe was last traded at P1,781 apiece on Friday.

Meanwhile, the borker has advised clients to sell on rallies on the stock of Converge Information and Communications Technology Solutions Inc., after its share price has finally breached the double-digit resistance. Its shares are now trading at levels last seen four months ago.

“If CNVRG is unable to hold a support at the P10 mark, investors should take the opportunity to take profits now,” it said.

Converge’s share price closed at P9.99 last week.