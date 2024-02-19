Solon: Follow Asean neighbors’ lead in constitutional reforms

A senior lawmaker said the Philippines should follow its Asean neighbors’ lead in constitutional reforms to attract more foreign direct investment, citing the multitude of amendments undertaken by other countries as a benchmark for necessary reform.

Drawing inspiration from Indonesia, Vietnam and Thailand, which have embraced multiple constitutional amendments to adapt to the evolving global landscape, Aklan Rep. Teodorico T. Haresco Jr. highlighted the Philippines’s 37-year “constitutional stagnation” as a factor hindering economic and political progress.

Contrary to the proactive revisions undertaken by other member-countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean), Haresco pointed out that the Philippines’s reluctance to revisit its constitution stems from an unfounded fear of disrupting societal harmony.

He also countered this notion by citing examples like the United States, where a dynamic economy coexists with a flexible constitutional framework, emphasizing the adaptability of such systems without jeopardizing social cohesion.

Haresco stressed the necessity for the Philippines to reassess its constitutional framework to create a more inclusive and competitive environment.

He asserted that the current constitution impedes the nation’s ability to attract foreign investment, harness technology, and actively participate in the global economy.

“We base our assumption that if we open up the discussion on the Constitution, we’d break up our society. That is completely untrue,” Haresco said through a statement last Sunday. “The US, it is a free economy—you can buy land, whatever you can invest in, whatever, wherever. That’s the land of the free.”

Warning against the consequences of resisting constitutional reform, Haresco cautions that without change, the Philippines risks not only lagging behind Asean but falling behind the broader Asian region.

“If we don’t open ourselves to this debate about opening up the Constitution, we will be not only the laggards of Asean but of Asia,” the solon said.

Flip-flopping timeline

IN a related development, concerns rose over the Senate’s leadership dynamics, with “inconsistencies” in statements by Senate President Juan Miguel F. Zubiri, according to Bataan Rep. Geraldine B. Roman and Iloilo Rep. Janette L. Garin. The lawmakers expressed confusion about the leadership vacuum in the Senate, calling for clarity on decision-making dynamics.

The House officials emphasized the importance of a clear chain of command to ensure efficiency in legislative processes.

Roman and Garin observed an apparent pattern of what some may call a supposed “leadership vacuum” in the Senate.

Zubiri bared and agreed to a ceasefire, but claimed Senator Imee R. Marcos was beyond his power.

“Here in the House, the rules are clearcut. The Speaker [Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez] is in charge. He gives the command. He tells our Rules Committee chairman, Majority Leader [Manuel Jose M.] Dalipe: This is our priority. Find a way to have this bill passed,” Roman said.

Roman questioned the hierarchy and leadership dynamics within the Senate, seeking clarification on who holds the real reins of power and decision-making, insisting there should be a clear chain of command, that leaves no room for ambiguities.

In his previous meetings with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and Romualdez, Zubiri has repeatedly promised them that the economic amendments bill, or the Senate Resolution of Both Houses 6 they authored, will be passed by March, before Congress’s Holy Week break. But a senator hinted that this may reach October.

Garin made the same observation about Senate dynamics, urging senators to walk their talk.