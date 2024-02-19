Solon backs DOJ on indictment of Empress owners

A lawmaker on Sunday strongly backed the recommendation of the Department of Justice (DOJ) to indict the owners of the M/T Princess Empress, which caused one of the country’s worst environmental catastrophes when the ship capsized and leaked oil off Oriental Mindoro last year.

Bicol Saro Partylist Rep. Brian Raymund S. Yamsuan said the DOJ’s recommendation sends a “clear and strong message that abuses committed by companies that put profit over compliance with the law and the safety of the environment will not go unpunished.”

“We commend the DOJ for holding accountable those responsible for this massive environmental disaster that affected over 75 kilometers of our coastlines and robbed tens of thousands of families of their means of livelihood,” said Yamsuan, a member of the House Committee on Natural Resources, which investigated the Mindoro oil spill last year.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin C. Remulla has greenlit the recommendation of a DOJ panel of prosecutors to charge corporate officers of RDC Reield Marines Services Inc. (the shipping company that owns M/T Princess Empress), an employee of the Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) and a private individual. This decision comes two weeks before the anniversary of the February 28, 2023, Mindoro oil spill.

The criminal charges include multiple counts of falsification of private documents, the use of falsified documents, and multiple counts of falsification of public documents.

Almost a year after the incident, the people of the town of Pola in Oriental Mindoro, the area most adversely affected by the oil spill, continue to struggle with the impact of the disaster.

Yamsuan said authorities should also look into the possibility of compelling RDC Reield Marine Services to pay compensatory damages to fisherfolk and other workers who were rendered jobless for several months because of the oil spill.

The sinking of the M/T Princess Empress impacted the livelihood of over 40,000 families and exposed approximately P7 billion worth of marine resources to the adverse effects of the oil spill, as estimated by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR). The vessel was carrying about 900,000 liters of industrial fuel oil when it sank.

Beyond Oriental Mindoro, the provinces of Palawan, Antique, and Batangas were also affected by the oil spill, with traces reaching Verde Island in Batangas City, a critical marine biodiversity center in the Verde Island Passage.

During the joint inquiry on the oil spill conducted by the House Committees on Ecology and Natural Resources last year, Yamsuan pushed for the establishment of interagency protocols that would bring government agencies in close coordination with each other to swiftly mobilize and address the impact of environmental disasters on affected communities and ecosystems.