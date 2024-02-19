Siquijor entreps, students receive ₱10M in cash aid

A total of 3,000 small entrepreneurs and 2,000 students in Siquijor received a combined amount of P10 million in cash aid as part of the government’s social assistance programs, Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez announced last Sunday.

The programs—Start-up, Investment, Business Opportunity, and Livelihood (Sibol) and Integrated Scholarships and Incentives Program (Isip) for the Youth—aim to provide crucial aid to specific sectors during challenging times.

Romualdez, the main proponent of Sibol and Isip, led the implementation of these programs in the province. The distribution of financial support coincided with a service fair in Siquijor.

Recognizing the financial struggles of small entrepreneurs and students amidst the escalating cost of living, the Speaker emphasized the importance of supporting these sectors for national development.

“If we help our entrepreneurs and students succeed in their respective endeavors, we empower them to provide positive contributions to nation-building,” Romualdez said.

These programs, according to the lawmaker, were created in response to the challenge of President Marcos to the House of Representatives to provide meaningful assistance to those who need it the most.

Sibo, in collaboration with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), seeks to provide support not only to aspiring entrepreneurs and existing small businesses but also to individuals seeking better employment opportunities.

“We believe that the business sector deserves this level of support. And why not? Through these enterprises, employment opportunities are generated, and economic growth is propelled forward,” Romualdez said.

Through Sibol, small entrepreneurs in Siquijor will receive P2,000 each. Under Isip, 000 students from the province will receive P2,000 each in financial assistance from the DSWD. The student-beneficiaries will also be enrolled under CHED’s “Tulong Dunong” program where students can get scholarship assistance of up to P15,000 per year.

Isip targets tertiary and vocational students facing financial challenges while pursuing quality education. They will receive financial assistance through a DSWD program every six months to cover tuition fees and other expenses.