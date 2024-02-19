SBP, Cone looking deep into future in Gilas program

TIM CONE and the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) are going long term on the Gilas Pilipinas program.

“We’ll not be great in Day 1. But in three to four years down the road, we want to be the best that we can be internationally,” SBP President Al Panlilio told a press at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City on the eve Monday of the national team’s departure for Hongkong for the first window of the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 qualifiers.

“I’m very happy that Tim [Cone] accepted to be the national head coach for this version of Gilas,” Panlilio said. “There’s a four-year vision, we’re starting the journey.”

So there’s the blue print of a revitalized Gilas Pilipinas program that goes all the way to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

“Every tournament is so important as we improve along the way,” Panlilio added.

Cone and his team will face Hongkong on Thursday at the Tsue Wan Stadium before heading back to Metro Manila to play their second game against Chinese-Taipei on Sunday at the PhilSports Arena.

With Cone during the press conference also graced by SBP executive director Erika Dy were Kai Sotto, Carl Tamayo, Jamie Malonzo, CJ Perez, AJ Edu, June Mar Fajardo, Scottie Thompson, Calvin Oftana, Dwight Ramos Chris Newsome, Kevin Quiambao, Japeth Aguilar and naturalized player Justin Brownlee.

All except for the injured Fajardo (left calf) and Edu (knee) are playing in Hongkong with Aguilar subbing for the two big men.

“Exciting times for the program and a lot of things to look forward to,” Panlilio said. “If we can keep these 12 players together, that’s the objective and see how we progress.

Cone, who coached Gilas t the Asian Games gold medal in Hangzhou last October, said that everything is a day-to-day process.

“I said this before, our goal is to make it to the Olympics by qualifying in Latvia or be the best Asian team in the World Cup in 2027 in Doha,” he said. “But to do that, we have to qualify for the World Cup, FIBA Asia Cup and it’s progression that goes forward.”

The Hongkong and Chinese-Taipei games, he said, are part of the process.

“I hope this window serves to be our foundation and that’s what we are going to bring in the next window and so on to the next window,” he said. “So [if] we want to be a growth-oriented, we have to stay in the process.”

He added: “We are still searching for ourselves and we haven’t found ourselves by any means, and we don’t expect this at this point.”

