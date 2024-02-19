Quezon Power sets sights on 1,200-MW thermal plant

Quezon Power (Philippines) Ltd. Co. (QPL) is jumping on the liquefied natural gas (LNG) bandwagon with its investment in a 1,200-megawatt (MW) gas-fired thermal power plant.

The company plans to allot some P71 billion for the LNG project, which is expected to start commercial operations in the first quarter of 2028.

In a filing, the power firm disclosed that it is planning to put up the LNG combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) San Francisco power plant in the north of the existing QPP and San Buenaventura Power Ltd. (SBPL) plant in Mauban, Quezon. Construction is expected to start later this year as soon as the company completes feasibility studies and secures regulatory permits.

The LNG project will include an onshore regasification and storage, power plant, LNG jetty, LNG unloading system to floating storage unit and onshore storage tank, and support facilities.

According to QPL, the proposed LNG project is intended to provide a steady supply of power in Luzon through a reliable and affordable baseload power supply.

“It will contribute to meeting the demand for dependable and reasonably priced baseload power supply for the present and in the future.

As a result of a greater supply base and lower generation cost, there will be increased trade, and lower electricity costs in the future that will further transform the communities into more developed ones,” it said.

Based on Department of Energy (DOE) figures, the total installed generation capacity stood at 26,286 MW in 2020, while energy sales reached 91,369 gigawatt hours (GWh), and peak demand hit 15,282 MW.

The country’s energy sales are anticipated to increase to 129,188 GWh by 2025 and up to 355,691 GWh by 2040 based on the DOE’s 2022-2040 Philippine Energy Plan. Peak demand, meanwhile, will increase to 21,019 MW by 2025 and to approximately 54,655 MW by 2040.

To meet the projected peak demand and electricity sales, the country needs to increase the total installed capacity to 95.7 GW in 2040, a fourfold expansion from 26.3 GW in 2020, which will come from committed and new build power generation capacities. This translates to a total additional capacity of 69.4 GW, about two-thirds, or 45.6 GW, of which will be contributed by renewable energy (RE) technologies.

The development of power projects is critical to augment the existing capacities and meet the future electricity demand of a growing economy, according ot the DOE.

QPL said natural gas overtakes coal as the major fuel for power generation with its share increasing to 40 percent of total from nearly 20 percent in 2020. This is attributed to the flexibility of its fuel to support the higher penetration of renewables in the generation mix, specifically solar and wind.

Natural gas, QPPL said, will play a bigger and more crucial role in the country’s energy mix.

It is a transition fuel capable of delivering baseload output to fill the gap when current coal-fired power units begin to retire.

“Natural gas is viewed as a viable transition fuel through which private sector investments in this technology will be supported, enabling the sustainability of major RE capacity expansions while also ensuring the dependability and security of the power system,” QPL said.

The proposed project plans to interconnect to the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) through a new dedicated 230 kilovolt transmission line to be installed within the existing 31 kilometer right-of-way transmission line of QPL and SBPL to NGCP substation in Tayabas, Quezon.