PSE to start VWAP trading next month

The Philippine Stock Exchange Inc. (PSE) said it will implement the volume weighted average price (VWAP) trading starting March 1.

This comes after the Securities and Exchange Commission approved PSE’s VWAP trading rules as well as the briefing of trading participants and onboarding of authorized traders of brokers interested in this facility.

“The ability to easily place VWAP-based orders expands the options available to investors, especially those who prefer to use this approach in trading,” PSE President and CEO Ramon S. Monzon said in a statement.

”We expect foreign and institutional investors who prefer to look through price volatilities during the trading day and focus on the average price instead to avail of this facility.”

The VWAP trading may only be done within a 15-minute window after the market’s run-off period, or from 3 p.m. to 3:15 p.m., using the price computed by the bourse.

VWAP trades may only be executed by authorized salesmen or traders of a broker.

PSE said studied the VWAP rules of other bourses and used them as basis for the bourse’s own VWAP trading rules.

VWAP trading is a tool that improves market transparency, it added.

Institutional investors can make use of VWAP trading to execute large orders to avoid artificially inflating the price of a security.

The rules were approved by the SEC on November 16.