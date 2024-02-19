Peza: New pharma ecozone to rise in Bulacan this year

A MODERN Pharma park, a new type of ecozone seen to provide access to affordable medicines and healthcare for Filipinos, is expected to be rolled out within the year in the country, according to the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (Peza).

“We are in talks with three ecozone developers for their proposed Pharma park. We hope to roll out this new type of ecozone within the year with the proclamation of First Bulacan Industrial Park, which is adjacent to the existing First Bulacan Industrial city dubbed as the Pharma City of the North,” Peza Director General Tereso O. Panga told the BusinessMirror in a Viber message over the weekend.

“We will collaborate as well with OSAPEIA and Philippine Chamber of Pharmaceutical Industries for the needed support and assistance to be able to attract key players in the Pharma industry and to complete the supply chain for drug manufacturing in the country,” he also noted.

In a statement on Friday, Pezasaid that in 2021, Malacañang proclaimed the PEZA-registered First Bulacan Business Park (FBBP), which is seen to host medical R&D for the manufacturing of innovative, over-the-counter and generic drug products, medical instruments/equipment, and pharma cold chain.

FBBP is adjacent to the First Bulacan Industrial City (FBIC) or the Pharma City of the North, home to eight Pharma-related firms including Lloyd Laboratories, Pascual Laboratories, Lumar Pharmaceutical, Cargill Phils. and Cosmetique Asia, Peza noted.

“In all these, we hope to see the pharma parks creating a platform for increased R&D, technology transfer, registration of local patents, and a complete ecosystem that will enable the country to produce its own medicines and provide access to quality, affordable medicines, medical products and healthcare for all Filipinos,” Panga said.

As of December 2023, the investment promotion agency said it hosts 26 operating companies in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products and medical equipment or devices like Terumo, Arkray Industry, Royale Life Pharma, JMS Healthcare and Philipcare Medical.

These firms, it noted, generate about P25.49 billion of investments and over 19,000 direct jobs for the country.

With this, Peza said it is reviving talks with the leading Filipino firms into pharmaceutical-related activities such as Lloyd Laboratories, Pascual Laboratories and United Laboratories, Inc., for the establishment of a modern pharma park in the country.

At a sectoral meeting with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on February 13, PEZA said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. “floated” the idea of establishing Pharma-zones to serve as “one-stop shops” to make the drug application process more accessible and efficient.

For his part, FDA Director General Samuel Zacate said Pharma-zones established in Peza-controlled areas will serve as places where the agency can “immediately test and register” medicines upon entry to the Philippines.

Meanwhile, Panga said that Peza is coordinating with the Department of Health (DOH), FDA, Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and the Philippine Chamber of Pharmaceutical Industries (PCPI) in crafting the guidelines for the registration of pharma zones under Peza in line with its mandate.

Under the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028, Peza is tasked to accelerate the implementation of the ecozone transformation roadmap through the creation of different types of economic zones, including pharmaceutical ecozones.

“Pharma-zones shall become home to companies engaged in all aspects of medical and drug manufacturing-related activities, most especially in research and development [R&D], clinical testing and trials,” Peza said in its statement.

The Peza chief said these pharma ecozones “will in the future boost local supply as well as provide business and capability building opportunities particularly for Filipino [small and medium enterprises] SMEs into manufacturing and tolling of drugs and food supplements.”

Panga noted that the investment promotion agency can contribute to the DTI’s science, technology and innovation-driven industrialization strategy through the pharma zones that will seek to strengthen partnerships between global drug manufacturing companies and the local industry players with their integration into the ecozone and global value chains.

Under the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises Act (CREATE) law, domestic market-oriented enterprises to be registered in Peza and other IPAs are granted fiscal incentives depending on their location and activity.

Health-related activities like manufacturing of drugs and medical R&D may enjoy up to 12 years of tax perks.