PAST-FORWARD ARAW NG BIÑAN | Channeling history, heritage, and culture for sustainable progress

Memory is a precious gift, collectively savored by Biñanenses in the heart month of February. Powered by its local government, through its vibrant Biñan City Culture, History, Arts and Tourism Office (BCHATO), the city’s 407,437 constituents celebrated Araw ng Biñan—with the agility of a people made self-aware and familiar with the past to march with sure, able, full-hearted steps, toward a sustainable future.

This year, Biñanenses remembered with renewed vigor the City of Biñan’s 14th Cityhood Anniversary (Feb. 2, 2010); 79th Liberation Day, when Biñan was liberated from Japanese troops during World War II (Feb. 3, 1945); and 277th Foundation commemoration during the Spanish Period (1747).

TRIBUTE TO HEROISM. In memory of Biñan’s war veterans, Philippine Veterans Affairs Office (PVAO) Field Office Head Noemi Bantatua lead the Pasasalamat sa Beteranong Biñanense.

With the theme: “Buhay ang Nakaraan, Sumasalubong sa Hinaharap (The past is alive, Welcoming the future),” the three-day celebration is summed up by BCHATO head BJ Borja: “The Araw ng Biñan celebration is anchored on the underscoring of the importance of the past in the mindset of every Biñanense.”

“The past lives in our city,” stressed Biñan City’s indefatigable Mayor Walfredo “Arman” Dimaguila Jr. “The past gives character to our city and people. Without it, we would be modern but without a distinct character like other cities.”

The City of Biñan launches the Dalampasigan Site Project in Barangay Malaban which includes the construction of school buildings, park, commercial spaces, track and field oval, and evacuation center.

He added that the long-term goal of the city government is to promote Biñan’s rich culture and history as a vehicle for sustained socio-economic progress.

SUPPORT FOR BIÑAN

Rep. Marlyn “Len” B. Alonte thanked Biñan City’s friends and colleagues in Congress, the National Government, and all government agencies and departments for supporting the city. “We continue to get support from all fronts to help us reach our goals,” adding that the support has “allowed us to build infrastructure projects such as the Biñan National Science High School.”

Alonte added: “We also continue to upgrade our medical equipment and facilities, like the Ospital ng Biñan, in an effort to elevate healthcare services. Our close alliance with the Department of Labor and Employment, the Department of Health, the Department of Social Welfare and Development, and the Commission on Higher Education have allowed us to step up our ongoing livelihood, medical, education, and healthcare programs for the benefit of all Biñanenses.”

The first Outstanding Biñan Research Award (OBRA) was given to recognize exemplary research and researchers about Biñan in

various fields of study.

In her message to the 14th Cityhood Anniversary of Biñan, First Lady Marie Louise “Liza” Araneta Marcos extended her warm greetings to the city and its constituents.

She lauded the city’s “rich history and cultural heritage” that “contribute greatly to the national government, toward economic and tourism development. “Maraming salamat po, sama-sama tayong babangon po para sa Bagong Pilipinas.”

GROWTH, DEVELOPMENT, EDUCATION

Biñanenses credit much of the historical and cultural renaissance that jump-started the city’s growth and development to the “Big Three Leaders”—Mayor Arman Dimaguila, Rep. Len Alonte, and Vice Mayor Gel Alonte.

Department of Tourism (DOT) Undersecretary Ferdinand Jumapao (L) congratulates City of Biñan Mayor Walfredo R. Dimaguila Jr. for the city’s outstanding tourism promotion and heritage conservation efforts.

Vice Mayor Alonte and Mayor Dimaguila led the February 4 ground-breaking ceremony of the Dalampasigan Site Development in Brgy. Malaban, where a school, track and field oval, evacuation center, and commercial blocks are in the process of construction.

Dimaguila expounded on the education projects of the city. “Nilagyan ng Malaban Elementary School-North ay para ang mga taga Wawa ay dito na pupunta. Pag pumunta dito ang mga taga-Wawa, wala ng mag-aaral sa main. Yung main ang gagawin nating Junior and Senior High School. Pagkatapos ng ilang taon, mayroon namang gagawin na Polytechnic University of the Philippines Campus III. Ito ang opportunity na dumami ang makatapos sa kolehiyo.”

[We are building the Malaban Elementary School-North so that the students will no longer go to the main school. We will convert the main building into the Junior and Senior High School. Later, we will build the PUP Campus III so we can have more Biñanense students who will be able to finish college.]

Elaborating further on the city’s holistic approach to development, Dimaguila said that the Dalampasigan site shall have commercial areas. “Four buildings are now under construction. Funds for construction are courtesy of Rep. Len Alonte. The entire area will total eight to ten hectares once complete.”

“It is but fitting that on our 277th founding anniversary, we launch one of our biggest projects,” he said.

During the 14th Cityhood Anniversary dinner at the Alberto Mansion on February 2, the city’s libraries, librarians, and researchers were honored.

The ceremony served as a highlight of the continuing importance given by the city to education and its capacity to uplift the lives of Biñan youth.

“Some people may look at the job of librarians as boring, but we are sure that in the days to come, you (librarians) shall be the guardians of the culture we try so hard to preserve, a culture that will be bequeathed to our children and grandchildren,” Dimaguila said.

The City of Biñan is also working on a Free Intranet Connectivity for public high school students, including a Learning Management System through a landing website with real-time local chat and local Zoom for online learning.

The possibility of connectivity through a router, the main server will be located at the Department of Education (DepEd).

Meanwhile, at a press conference, Councilor Dada Reyes discussed the city’s cultural projects, including:

Development and Promotion of Heritage and Tourism in the City of Biñan

Declaration of Biñan as a National Historical-Cultural Heritage Zone

Cultural Mapping

Request to the National Museum to declare Timbao Prinza Dam as a National Cultural Treasure

Reyes likewise mentioned an Ordinance on the local registration of tourism-related enterprises that will generate jobs, initiate more businesses and local enterprises, as well as improve product quality.

CELEBRATION

The three-day Araw ng Biñan festivities kicked off with a Grand People’s Parade led by city officials, members of the different units and barangays of the City of Biñan, Women’s Groups, LGBTQ Communities, Veterans Federation of the Philippines, Schools, Colleges and Universities, and local folk.

This was followed by the Inauguration of the PUP-Biñan College of Information Technology and Engineering in Brgy. Canlalay.

A Thanksgiving Mass was held at the San Isidro Labrador Catholic Church. In the evening, there was a Thanksgiving Dinner at the historic Alberto Mansion to witness the turnover of the Biñan Cultural Management and Planning System.

OPM legends Cooky Chua, Lolita Carbon and Bayang Barrios, collectively called Tres Marias, perform at the Araw ng Biñan Cultural Night.

A Cultural Night featured Tres Marias Cooky Chua, Lolita Carbon, and Bayang Barrios.

On the 2nd Day, the commemoration of the 79th Liberation Day, a Thanksgiving was held for the Veterans of Biñan at the Heroes Memorial.

The 4th Biñan Drum and Lyre Competition won by St. Michael’s College of Laguna (High School level)

This was followed by the 4th Biñan Drum and Lyre Competition won by St. Michael’s College of Laguna (High School level) and the Bagong Silang of Elementary School of North Caloocan City (Elementary level).

The Biñan City Culture, History, Arts and Tourism Office (BCHATO) initiated various local and national competitions all anchored in the celebration of National Arts Month.

Biñan City Senior High School-Santo Tomas Campus, Champion – Art in Public Spaces Wall Mural Competition

The Art in Public Spaces: Wall Mural Competition took place at the Riverway Walkway, Barangay Poblacion, where nine public and private schools were represented. Biñan City Senior High School-Sto. Tomas Campus won the championship.

The City Public Employment and Service Office (PESO) organized a Job Fair and in the afternoon—in partnership with Rep. Len Alonte and Akay ni Sol Partylist headed by then Cong. Sol Aragones, a free film viewing of GOMBURZA was shown at Southwoods Mall Cinema.

The 6th Biñan Folk Dance Festival was held at Plaza Rizal, with the Biñan City Science and Technology High School bagging the top award.

Biñan City Science and Technology High School, Champion – 6th Biñan Folk Dance Festival

Meanwhile, “Araw ng Biñan The Concert” featured a dazzling array of personalities and talents, including Filipino comedian Boobsie Wonderland, the iconic Sexbomb dancers, musical acts like Bandang Lapis and Nina, and captivating performances by Artistang Biñanense scholars, Led, Keka, Ronald Celebre, and Gabriela.

On the 3rd day of the celebration, local folks witnessed the groundbreaking of Dalampasigan Site Development.

The City Vice Mayor’s Office organized the Friendship Games, with Barangay Ganado declared as the overall champion. While the City Health Office and Ospital ng Biñan spearheaded Health Missions.

The City Education Office organized a clean-up drive where the Iskolar ng Biñan (INB) joined the community in cleaning 24 barangays of Biñan, simultaneously the Tree Planting initiated by CENRO and the Agriculture Office.

In the Spoken Word Poetry category, focusing on the theme “Binan: Then and Now,” Hannah Dale Gabarda, Edward Vincent Lindo, and John Warren Ventura clinched the championship with their piece titled “Bayan ng Pag-asa.”

Other winners included Harley Balaguer, Jhasmin Aragon, and Christina Jane Cualbar as the First Runner-Up, and Wilfredo Alipala and Reden Medenila as the Second Runner-Up.

Oroquieta Chamber Singers (Lucena City), Champion – 7th Biñan National Choral Festival

At the 7th National Choral Festival themed “Emergence,” the Oroquieta Chamber Singers of Lucena City claimed the top spot, followed by Vocalismo Choral Group of Makati City as the First Runner-Up, and Salinlahi Serenata Singers of Silang, Cavite as the Second Runner-Up.

AWARDS

During the Thanksgiving Dinner, Awards of Recognition were given: Outstanding Biñan Research Award, Outstanding Libraries and Librarians Award, and the Barangay Reading Centers Recognition.

Mayor Walfredo Dimaguila presented the awards received by the City of Biñan during the Press Conference which included— the Seal of Good Local Governance Award (SGLG) and the Nutrition Honor Award from National Nutrition Council, the Gawad Kalasag Award from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), the Manila BAYani Awards and Incentives for the LGU’s contributions to the rehabilitation of Manila Bay, and the ATOP-DOT Best Program for Culture and Arts Award & Best Tourism-Oriented LGU Award.

Vice Mayor Gel Alonte presented the Legislative Award received by the City of Biñan and how the present set of city officials are giving their best to give back to Biñanense the kind of local government they deserve.

