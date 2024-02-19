`

Today’s front page, Friday, February 16, 2024

a1 front sunday 021824

PAL Interclub ceremonial tee off

sports14 022024
Howard Lance Uyking, Philippine Airlines (PAL) assistant vice president for brand management, hits the ceremonial ball ushering in the Seniors Interclub golf team championships in Cagayan de Oro City on Monday.

Others in photo are (from left) PAL vice president for sales Salvador Britanico, Pueblo de Oro general manager Kits Penga, Del Monte golf chairman Robert Wapano, Cagayan de Oro councilor George Sio Goking, Limketkai Luxe Hotel GM Jerome dela Fuente, PAL Express president Rabi Ang, PAL tournament executive committee member May Flores, PAL vice president for security Teddy Quinzon and PAL VP for planning Christoph Gaertner.

Image credits: Roy Domingo



