‘Outsource PhilHealth services’–solon

TO enhance efficiency and expedite assistance to its members, a deputy majority leader has proposed the outsourcing of services provided by the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth).

House Deputy Majority Leader Janette L. Garin emphasized the need to streamline administrative costs, citing that outsourcing would lead to faster service delivery and potentially reduce fraudulent activities within the system.

“The streamlining of administrative costs is the primary goal. Services will be more efficient, and we are likely to see a reduction in fraudulent activities,” Garin said.

The former health secretary suggested that the PhilHealth insurance system should mirror that of private insurance or health maintenance organizations (HMOs).

“This would operate similarly to an HMO, just like our private insurance. We would outsource services in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao through a government procurement process. The winning bidder becomes the service provider, responsible for liaising with hospitals, healthcare providers, and professionals,” explained Garin.

When asked if such a move would result in an increase in premium pay, Garin stressed that it would be similar but more efficient.

“It won’t necessarily be cheaper, but the difference lies in efficiency,” said the lawmaker from Iloilo.

Earlier, Garin said that the increase in coverage of benefits for PhilHealth members is “doable.”

“Yes, it’s doable (to provide additional benefits without raising PhilHealth premiums). PhilHealth is government insurance, and it is absolutely possible to increase coverage for diseases that can pose financial challenges,” she added.