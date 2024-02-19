NEDA defends govt effort to lower prices

THE National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) defended the government’s efforts to bring down commodity prices saying the Marcos administration recognizes the urgency of addressing high inflation.

Last Sunday, OCTA Research fellow Guido David posted on social media the findings of their latest survey that showed 75 percent of their respondents said they were dissatisfied with the way government is managing inflation.

The survey results also showed 46 percent were dissatisfied with the government’s efforts in reducing poverty; 32 percent, ensuring access to affordable food; and, 31 percent, creating more jobs.

“The Marcos Administration is accelerating its efforts to manage price increases of basic commodities, such as rice, in light of the El Niño phenomenon we are experiencing and the continuing upward price pressure from the global rice market,” Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan said.

“It is making significant strides in realizing substantial foreign direct investments that will generate more and higher-quality jobs that will raise the incomes and purchasing power of Filipinos,” Balisacan added.

Based on the data shared by David on his social media account, the highest dissatisfaction came from Visayas where 91 percent of their respondents said the government’s efforts to manage inflation was insufficient.

This was followed by Mindanao where 79 percent of respondents were dissatisfied with government efforts to curb inflation; National Capital Region (NCR) or Metro Manila, 69 percent; and, Balance Luzon, 68 percent.

In terms of socioeconomic class, it is the Class E or the poorest Filipinos who are considered the most dissatisfied. The data showed 87 percent of Class E Filipinos were not happy with the government’s efforts to curb inflation.

This was followed by Class D at 73 percent while 66 percent of those in Classes A, B, and C or the upper socioeconomic classes were dissatisfied with the government.

It can be noted that the Bottom 30 percent of the population saw consistently higher inflation compared to All Income Households since March 2020, according to data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

In that month, inflation for the bottom 30 percent households was as 1.9 percent while All Income Households saw high inflation at 2.2 percent.

In January 2024, inflation for the Bottom 30 percent of households averaged 3.6 percent while All Income Households saw an average inflation rate of 2.8 percent.

“While external factors and domestic policy coordination challenges resulted in higher inflation in early 2023, both supply- and demand-side interventions worked to bring this down to 2.8 percent by January 2024, the lowest since October 2020,” Balisacan said.

The Neda Chief also noted that the country’s challenges have been significant, particularly coming from the lockdowns during the pandemic which caused the economy to contract 9.5 percent in 2020.

However, Balisacan said the economy has already recovered and already posted a growth of 5.6 percent in 2023. He said this is the fastest growth recorded in the region.

“The contraction set us back by about three years, with per capita gross national income (GNI) returning to its pre-pandemic level by the second half of 2023,” Balisacan said.

“We have recovered and have indeed outshone our Asian peers as we posted a gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate of 5.6 percent in 2023, one of the fastest in the region,” he added.

Balisacan also assured the public that the labor market continues to show promise. The unemployment rate has already reached a historic low of 3.1 percent in December 2023.

He added that the underemployment rate eased to 11.9 percent relative to its 12.6 figure in December 2022.

“We are facilitating massive investments in physical and human capital to create better jobs and improve our economy’s competitiveness while deploying the entire arsenal of policy tools to make food available, accessible, and affordable to the Filipino people,” Balisacan said.