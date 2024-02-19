MVP, Badminton Asia execs explore development in PHL

PLDT Inc., Smart Communications Inc. and Badminton Asia plan to work together to help advance badminton in the Philippines.

Badminton Asia president Kim Jong Soo, Chief Operating Officer Chooi Weng Sheng and Marketing chair Bambang “Rudy” Roedyanto met recently with PLDT chairman and CEO Manuel V. Pangilinan, PLDT and Smart Head of Sports Jude Turcuato and Smart Go-to-Market and Subscriber Management Head Melvin Consunji Nubla.

They explored possible future collaborations to help develop badminton in the Philippines.

“We are honored to collaborate with Badminton Asia as we take even bigger steps to promote Philippine badminton,” said Pangilinan, Philippine Badminton Association (PBAD) chairman and an avid badminton player.

“We will continue to work with national sports agencies and partner organizations to give our smashers the best chance to bring glory to the country through badminton,” Pangilinan added.

The MVP Sports Foundation (MVPSF) has sponsored numerous local and international tournaments such as the Badminton Asia Championships, MVP Badminton Cup, among others.

A long-time supporter of PBAD, the foundation is also establishing the MVP Center for Sports Excellence in Antipolo City, a training facility to support the national badminton team.

“We hope to open more doors and opportunities for Asian badminton athletes to play in international competitions, to further promote and improve the region’s capabilities to compete in the world stage,” Kim said.

With the support of Smart and MVPSF, PBAD launched a strong grassroots initiative with the Junior National Ranking System and Junior Regional Badminton Series—a 10-leg regional tournament to identify rising stars across the country.

Badminton Asia is the governing body of the badminton sport in Asia under the flagship of Badminton World Federation, represented by 43 member associations from five sub-regions across Asia.