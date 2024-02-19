MR.DIY Philippines marks 500th store milestone event in Panglao, Bohol

Celebrating with a Store Grand Reveal, Media Round Table, and a Spectacular Motorcade

In a momentous event last February 16, 2024, MR.DIY Philippines celebrated the grand reveal of its 500th store at Bellevue Pavilion, Panglao, Bohol. The key attendees included Ms. Roselle Andaya, CEO of MR.DIY Philippines, Honorable Edgardo Arcay, Municipal Mayor of Panglao, Bohol, and wife Mrs. Aniceta Arcay, along with MR.DIY Philippines executives, Creador leaders, officials from the Local Government Unit of Panglao, Bohol, and trade partners.

MR.DIY Philippines Executives in Photo (from left to right), Alberto Lazzari, Senior Associate of Creador, Meynard Mendoza, Executive Director of Creador, Mark Muhaymin, Head of Retail Team Management, Froilan De Dios, Chief Financial Officer, Roselle Andaya, Chief Executive Officer, Ferdinand Gasis, Head of Business Development & Construction, Doug and Cheska Kramer, Deputy Head for Marketing, Charles Salecina, Carmina Valdoz, Finance Controller, Mariz Sausa, Executive Assistant to the CEO, Mydee David, Head of HR, and Rodolfo Madrilino, Senior Manager for Business Development.

Honorable Mayor of Panglao, Bohol, welcoming everyone at the 500th Store Milestone Celebration held at the Bellevue Pavilion.

The event kicked off with guests being welcomed by musical bands in front of the pavilion, setting the stage for a momentous occasion. The opening remarks were delivered by MR.DIY CFO, Mr. Froilan De Dios, followed by a warm welcome from Mayor Edgardo Arcay. The highlight of the grand reveal was the business milestone speech by Ms. Roselle Andaya, expressing the brand’s commitment to becoming an integral part of the communities they serve.

Ms. Roselle Andaya, CEO of MR.DIY Philippines, shares insights into the business journey of MR.DIY Philippines, highlighting the significance of its AOK programs in fostering a heartfelt connection with local communities.

Ms. Andaya remarked, “Today marks a significant milestone for MR.DIY Philippines as we celebrate our 500th store, a testament to our relentless commitment to improving homes and connecting hearts across the nation. MR.DIY is not just about growth; we strive to become an integral part of the communities we serve, while giving every Filipino family an affordable means to improve their lifestyle.”

MR.DIY Philippines CEO Roselle Andaya together with Doug and Cheska Kramer to push the button officiating the opening of the 500th Store in Panglao, Bohol.

MR.DIY PHILIPPINES’ Executives raise their glasses, celebrating MR.DIY Philippines’ 500th Store Milestone Celebration in Panglao, Bohol. In photo (from left to right) Alberto Lazzari, Senior Associate of Creador, Meynard Mendoza, Executive Director of Creador, Agnes Puno, Area Manager for Visayas Region, Mark Muhaymin, Head of Retail Team Management, Froilan De Dios, Chief Financial Officer, Roselle Andaya, Chief Executive Officer, Deputy Head for Marketing, Charles Salecina, Cheska and Doug Kramer, Mydee David, Head of HR, Carmina Valdoz, Finance Controller, Rodolfo Madrilino, Senior Manager for Business Development, and Ferdinand Gasis, Head of Business Development & Construction.

Guests were treated to Doug Kramer’s signature Groufie.

The grand reveal featured an artistic opening of the store projected on the LED screen at the Bellevue Pavilion, with Hudyaka dancers adding to the festive atmosphere. The official pressing of the grand reveal button signified the store’s opening, accompanied by a grand toast to commemorate the occasion.

Guests at the 500th Store Milestone celebration were greeted with MR.DIY Philippines’ Business Journey and Milestone Wall.

Following the grand reveal, the event transitioned to the Media Round Table, where guests were greeted with displays showcasing MR.DIY’s business journey from its first store in Balagtas, Bulacan, to the 500th store in Panglao, Bohol. The event featured an AVP presentation on the mural painting on the store’s facade, a first for MR.DIY Philippines. The mural artists, Ms. Jhacky Aballe and Eric Catot, local artists from Bohol, were recognized for their contribution.

Eric Catot and Jhacky Aballe, local artists from Bohol and members of the RGC Restoration & Conservation with their depiction of the best in Panglao Destination Mural Art.

Deputy Head of Marketing, Mr. Charles Salecina, welcomed guests and highlighted the CSR initiatives undertaken in Panglao from February 11 to February 14, 2023.

MR.DIY Philippines Deputy Head for Marketing, Charles Salecina welcomes everyone at the media round table event.

The media round table featured panelists including MR.DIY Philippines CEO Ms. Roselle Andaya, MR.DIY Celebrity Endorsers Doug and Cheska Kramer, and Mr. Charles Salecina, Deputy Head for Marketing. Members of the local media engaged in insightful discussions, exploring MR.DIY’s expansion plans, commitment to value for money, and brand alignment with personal values.

Responding to media questions, in the photo (left to right) are Mr. Charles Salecina, Deputy Head for Marketing at MR.DIY, Ms. Roselle Andaya, CEO of MR.DIY Philippines, and Doug and Cheska Kramer, MR.DIY Celebrity Endorsers.

In response to a question about growth plans, Ms. Andaya stated, “We are committed to opening more stores and expanding our reach further. Our focus remains on providing great value-for-money products, coupled with exciting marketing promotions, ensuring our customers continue to receive the best deals on quality items.”

Mr. Charles Salecina highlighted the theme, “500 Stores Strong: Improving homes, Connecting hearts,” explaining how MR.DIY enhances homes by offering quality products and supporting communities through initiatives like the Good Bag Campaign.

Doug Kramer, discussing their role as celebrity endorsers, emphasized the authenticity of their partnership, aligning with their personal values and resonating with their followers.

In photo: Cheska and Doug Kramer announcing the winners of the recently concluded Holi-DIY Spend and Win Raffle Promo during the 500th Store Celebration.

The event concluded with the announcement of winners from the MR.DIY Holi-DIY, where lucky attendees won a Jetour X-70 Travel. Guests were also treated to MR.DIY Gift Vouchers through trivia questions.

Doug and Cheska from Team Kramer on the MR.DIY Float in Panglao, Bohol, marking the official inauguration of their 500th and largest store among the five in Bohol.

The celebration reached its pinnacle with a motorcade around Panglao, Bohol, featuring the MR.DIY float from the Sinulog Grand Float Parade, Doug and Cheska Kramer, Tuktuk Toda Riders of Panglao, JCI Chocolate Hills, Francisco Dagohoy Eagles Club, and Brgy. Bil-isan Hudyaka Dancers.

The Hudyaka dancers from Panglao Bohol, added elegance to the motorcade with their captivating Hudyaka Dance performance.

MR.DIY Philippines’ 500th store milestone celebration in Panglao, Bohol, was a grand spectacle, showcasing the brand’s commitment to improving homes and connecting hearts across the nation.

To know more about MR.DIY Milestones, head to MR.DIY’s official website at www.mrdiy.com/ph or follow /mrdiyPH on Facebook, and @mrdiy.philippines on Instagram and TikTok. You can also check out MR.DIY’s stores nationwide here: https://www.mrdiy.com/ph/storelocator.