Mixed results mark T-bills auction; BTr raises P14.5B

THE Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) on Monday saw mixed results in its tender of Treasury bills (T-bills) as it fell short of raising its P15 billion target.

The Treasury raised a total of P14.5 billion, P500 million short of its intended amount of P15 billion from the auction of short-term government securities.

“Results were mixed in today’s Treasury bills auction as the Auction Committee decided to fully award bids for the 182- and 364-day T-bills while partially awarding the 91-day securities,” read a statement the Treasury issued after the auction last Monday.

Despite the mixed results, the auction continued to be oversubscribed overall with total tenders reaching twice the programmed amount or about P30.4 billion, according to the Treasury.

Data from the Treasury showed that only the 91-day T-bills auction was not oversubscribed with total offers reaching P4.5 billion, slightly below the P5 billion auctioned amount.

Auction results showed that the 364-day T-bills received the most bids with a total offer of P14.112 billion followed by the 182-day T-bills at P10.260 billion total bids.

The 91-day T-bills fetched a total offer of P6.072 billion from investors.

The average rate for the 91-day T-bills settled at 5.592 percent with a range of 5.550 percent to 5.650 percent.

The 182-day T-bills saw its yield averaging at 5.927 percent. The government security rates were between 5.894 percent and 5.950 percent.

Investors’ average rate for the 364-day T-bills, meanwhile, was at 6.079 percent with a yield range of 6.050 percent to 6.090 percent.

Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC) Chief Economist Michael L. Ricafort said the T-bills average auction yields were “mostly slightly higher” for the ninth straight week, similar to the slight week-on-week rise in the comparable short-term PHP BVAL yields.

This, he explained, may be due to the ongoing 5-year Retail Treasury Bond (RTB) offering that could “siphon off” some of the excess peso liquidity/funds from the financial system and add to the supply of government securities in the market.

Ricafort added the T-bill auction yields are also higher again after the U.S. Treasury yields went up recently, with the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield corrected to two-month highs recently at 4.28 percent.

“T-bill average auction yields also slightly went up after global crude oil corrected higher to 3-week highs recently and also among 2.5-month highs that led to some increase in local fuel pump prices in recent weeks that could lead to some pick up in inflation,” the RCBC executive added.

The Treasury targets to raise as much as P210 billion from the domestic market in February from the combined tender of T-bills amounting to P60 billion and P150 billion through Treasury bonds (T-bonds).

The Treasury will tender a total of P51.050 billion worth of T-bills and P1.802 trillion worth of T-bonds for the entire 2024.

Image credits: Tupungato | Dreamstime.com





