Meralco pegs refund at ₱0.05/kWh

Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) customers will receive a refund of some 5 centavos per kilowatt hour (kWh) next month after the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) declared that there was an unverified cost that was passed on by the firm to consumers.

“Between 4 to 5 centavos for the portion corresponding to the increase in natural gas only,” said Meralco First Vice President and Regulatory Management head Ronald Valles when asked how much will Meralco return to its customers.

The utility firm earlier sought guidance from the ERC on how it should deal with the increase in the price of natural gas from one of its biggest suppliers, First Gas Power Corp. (FGPC).

The ERC, in a letter, cautioned Meralco not to pass on the gas component of the fuel cost of First Gas plants because even Meralco itself has not yet validated if the hike is justified. The letter, however, came after Meralco had already incorporated this particular cost component in the February electricity rates, citing the cut-off period it must observe in paying its suppliers.

Overall rates of Meralco for February increased to P11.9168 per kilowatt hour (kWh) this month from P11.3430 per kWh in January. This was brought about by a higher generation charge that led to an increase of P0.5738 per kWh in the February billing.

The generation charge went up by P0.4552 to P7.1020 per kWh primarily due to higher cost of power from independent power producers (IPPs) and power supply agreements (PSAs).

Meralco said charges from IPPs spiked by P1.4764 per kWh due to higher fuel costs of Sta. Rita and San Lorenzo gas plants of First Gas Power Corp. (FGPC). IPPs and PSAs accounted for 32.8 percent and 46.8 percent, respectively, of Meralco’s total energy requirement in the last supply month.

The ERC said it has not been provided with the results of Meralco’s validation of the impact of the use of gas and the new gas supply contracts.

“On the basis of the foregoing, we are constrained from giving any clearance for the recovery of such costs if Meralco itself has not completed its validation or provided the results of such validation to the Commission. Pending Meralco’s validation of the basis of such charges, passing on of such costs to the consumers may be premature,” ERC Chairperson Monalisa Dimalanta said.

Meralco too has yet receive from FGPC a copy of its gas supply and purchase agreement between FGPC and its suppliers. Given this, the ERC chief said Meralco should not have passed on the fuel cost component to its consumers if it has not yet validated the amount.

Meralco recognized this and said it will comply with the directive of the ERC.

“We just received the reply of ERC Chair to our various letters today. Based on ERC Chair’s guidance, we are ready to implement a refund in generation charges corresponding to the increase in the gas price of First Gas plants for the January supply month.

As these are pass-through costs, we will also not be in a position to pay the equivalent cost to First Gas,” Valles said after the ERC letter was issued last week.

For the liquefied natural gas component of the fuel cost of First Gas plants, he said Meralco will file the appropriate pleading with ERC for confirmation of the pass-through of these costs. Lenie Lectura