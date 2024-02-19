Marina inks deal to foster ‘green growth’ initiatives

THE Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) and the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) have signed a memorandum of understanding that will enable the two organizations to strengthen collaboration on fostering “green growth” initiatives in the maritime sector.

Under the deal, the two groups will work in tandem to promote green growth principles, focusing on decarbonization strategies within the maritime sector.

The collaboration aims to create an ecosystem that enhances synergy among stakeholders, fostering sustainable transport initiatives and knowledge exchange.

“We are here to support you. Your program, your ideas, your vision on green growth—we will push or pull a little bit, and perhaps bring forth fresh and new ideas, new innovation in the process,” GGGI Country Representative Marcel Silvius said.

Marina Administrator Sonia B. Malaluan echoed the urgency of addressing climate change, emphasizing the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the maritime industry.

“As we all know, the world is facing an unprecedented challenge of climate change. The need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and transition to a low or zero carbon maritime/shipping has never been more urgent,” she said.

Furthermore, she said the collaboration is a timely response to the approved Maritime Industry Development Plan (MIDP) 2028, with expectations that joint initiatives, research projects, and policy recommendations will pave the way for a low-carbon and climate-resilient maritime industry in the Philippines.

The MIDP has a strong emphasis on the development of the “blue economy framework,” which encompasses a wide range of maritime and coastal activities.

The core idea behind the blue economy is stewardship of the ocean, ensuring that the benefits derived from its waters are balanced with efforts to preserve its health.

The MIDP comprises several strategies and specific program components, aiming to enhance policies and regulatory frameworks, promote research and development, and ensure compliance with international conventions and national regulations for marine environmental protection.

This program seeks to establish a sustainable maritime industry, creating green jobs and redoubling efforts to protect the environment.

Under the MIDP 2028, the Philippines aims to cut by half the number of marine pollution related illnesses/cases, solid waste from ships, and liquid waste from ships in the next five years.

Furthermore, the country aims to reduce the percentage of GHG emissions from Philippine flag vessels by 30 percent by 2028.

“We do not have a choice but to foster cooperation on green growth. It is a necessity for the challenges posed by climate change are too great for any one country or organization to tackle alone,” she said.