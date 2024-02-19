Marcos Jr. vows to finish land distribution before term ends

PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. vowed to finish land distribution before he steps down from office in 2028.

Last Friday, Marcos distributed the certificates of land ownership award (CLOAs) TO 2,767 agrarian reform beneficiaries during a distribution ceremony at the Capitol Complex in Patin-ay, Prosperidad City, Agusan del Sur.

During the distribution, he called on government agencies to etend help to farmer-beneficiaries to maximize the opportunity brought about by their newly-acquired lands under the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program (Carp).

The chief executive, accompanied by Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrado Estrella III, distributed a total of 3,184 CLOAs covering a total area of 4,659 hectares of agricultural lands.

The DAR has so far awarded land titles covering 109,199 hectares of land nationwide, benefitting 98,203 ARBs from July 2022 to December 2023.

According to Estrella, of the 4,659 agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs): 2,394 were given land titles under the “Support to Parcelization of Land for Individual Titling,” or “SPLIT” project; 350 ARBs from regular land acquisition and distribution; and, 27 ARBs from Executive Order (EO) 75. The recipient-ARBs are from the provinces of Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte and Surigao del Sur.

The Split project is being implemented to improve land tenure security and provide individual land titles to those who have been awarded with collective Certificates of Land Ownership Award, and EO 75 directs all government instrumentalities to identify all idle public lands for acquisition under the CARP to be distributed to qualified beneficiaries.

Marcos Jr. said there would be no progress in the country, so long as the local farmers are in debt.

“Agrarian reform remains an unrealized dream because the emancipation of farmers does not end with the receipt of titles, declaring ownership of the land they are already tilling. They must be unshackled from debt, freed from high cost of inputs, relieved of constraints that impoverish them,” the President added.

New Agrarian Emancipation Law

MARCOS said the signing of Republic Act (RA) 11953 (New Agrarian Emancipation law) on July 7, 2023, is instrumental in freeing over 600,000 farmers who have been “held captive by land debt.”

He said the issuance of EO 4 on September 13, 2022, which imposed a 1-year moratorium on the payment of amortizations and interest on agrarian debt, “provides farmers that are choked with debt with some financial breathing space at a time when agriculture was battling a fuel and fertilizer crisis.”

“I don’t like band-aid solution. I am looking for a permanent solution,” he said in Filipino, as he reiterated that he signed RA 11953 in July last year that freed 600,000 ARBs from debt.

Marcos said the distribution of land titles to ARBs is just the first step in lifting farmers out of poverty, adding that the government would exhaust all efforts to ease their burden.