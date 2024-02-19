Malabuyo bags floor exercise silver in Cairo to be on track for Paris slot

EMMA MALABUYO clinched a silver medal at the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) Apparatus World Cup series first leg on Monday morning in Cairo to find herself in the running as the fifth Filipino to qualify for the Paris Olympics.

Malabuyo who?

The 21-year-old is a Filipino-American from Milpitas, California, who competed for the US team from 2016 to 2021. She was an alternate at the Tokyo Olympics and currently a member of the UCLA Bruins.

Malabuyo, competing for the first time as a Filipino, tallied 12.666 points to finish behind Japan’s Mana Okamura who won the women’s floor exercise gold medal with 13.066 at the Cairo International Stadium in Egypt.

“We’re all very happy to learn that she got a silver medal in Cairo. It was the first step in her bid to get an Olympic berth,” Gymnastics Association of the Philippines (GAP) president Cynthia Carrion told BusinessMirror on Monday.

Up next for Malabuyo is the series second leg in Cottbus (Germany) from February 22 to 25, Baku (Azerbaijan) third leg from March 7 to 10 and the fourth and last leg in Doha from April 17 to 20.

“It’s still a long way to go for everyone especially for Emma, but I believe they have a great chance to perform in Paris after all these World Cup series,” Carrion said. “I am also planning to send Emma to Tashkent [Uzbekistan] for the Asian championships in May.”

Malabuyo, Levi Jung-Ruivivar and Juancho Miguel Besana, are hoping to join world champion Carlos Yulo and Aleah Finnegan, who already qualified for Paris along with world No. 2 pole vaulter Ernest “EJ” John Obiena and boxer Eumir Felix Marcial.