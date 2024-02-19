IN FOCUS | City of Biñan’s Cultural Management and Planning System

Biñan celebrated its 14th Cityhood Day with cultural preservation in focus. Mayor Arman Dimaguila Jr. proudly announced the Biñan Cultural Management and Planning System (CUMPAS) turnover.

Under the stewardship of Biñan City Culture, History, Arts, and Tourism Office (BCHATO) head Dr. Bryan Jayson Borja, the system is the result of a partnership project between Biñan and the University of Sto. Tomas (UST).

“This cultural plan in a book empowers Biñan to manage and develop its heritage for the future,” Dimaguila said.

HISTORICAL TIES

Biñan and UST have historical ties that date as far back as the 17th century when the town and the school were both managed by Dominican friars. UST was already a university back then, while Biñan was an ecclesiastical estate.

In 2023, BCHATO moved to craft its Project CUMPAS with the UST Graduate School-Center for Conservation of Cultural Property and Environment in the Tropics (USTGS-CCCPET), UST College of Tourism and Hospitality Management (CTHM) and UST Sentro Turismo as consultants. Heritage expert Dr. Eric Zerrudo leads the UST team.

According to Borja, the final output of the joint effort is the City of Biñan’s 10-Year Cultural Heritage Management and Development Plan and Conservation Management Plan for LGU-Owned Heritage Properties, both play a decisive role in guiding the synchronized development of the city’s local communities and the surrounding areas.

CULTURE-BASED DEVELOPMENT

CUMPAS sets guidelines that help in the assessment of area-specific development and management plans to see if these plans are compatible with the overall culture-based sustainable development framework adopted by Biñan.

In essence, it is a system that seeks to improve the conservation of cultural, historical, and artistic heritage in and around Biñan City.

“With the Biñan Cultural Management and Planning System as a guidebook, the Araw ng Biñan will show, not only to Biñanenses but other Filipinos as well, that through the nurturing of a unique cultural identity, city officials can rally and unite people from all walks of life towards a common goal,” Borja said.