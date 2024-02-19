House panel gives nod to bill granting aid to young farmers

In a bid to encourage and empower the youth to actively engage in agriculture and fisheries, a House of Representatives committee has approved a measure establishing a program for young farmers and fisherfolk.

House Committee on Agriculture and Food member Keith Micah Tan of Quezon, principal author of the bill, said the House Committee on Ways and Means recently approved the tax provision of an unnumbered substitute bill, which encourages the youth to pursue a career or engage in activities related to agriculture.

Incentives incorporated into the bill involve tax exemptions for grants, bequests, endowments, donations, and contributions made directly to the Young Farmers and Fisherfolk Challenge Council, which will be created under the proposal.

These financial contributions will be considered allowable deductions from the gross income of the donor, in accordance with the National Internal Revenue Code of 1997, as amended.

Moreover, Tan said the bill will ensure young farmers and fisherfolk participation in policy formulation and program implementation relative to the agriculture sector and provide institutional support for agri-business and agri-entrepreneurship initiatives of the youth “to fully realize their role as agents and partners for development.”

According to Tan, the proposed legislation aims to foster a supportive environment for young individuals, aged 15 to 40 years, who are involved in farming and fishing activities.

He said these young farmers and fishermen must be included in the Registry System for Basic Sectors in Agriculture (RSBSA) to be eligible for participation in the program.

Tan said the establishment of the Young Farmers and Fisherfolk Challenge Program is designed to provide support and empowerment for the targeted age group engaged in agricultural and fisheries pursuits.

The bill proposes the creation of the Young Farmers and Fisherfolk Challenge Council, which will play a pivotal role in shaping policies and ensuring effective implementation.

The council, as outlined in the legislation, will be administratively attached to the Department of Agriculture and will oversee the overall direction of concerned agencies, streamlining efforts for the successful execution of the program.

The proposed legislation mandates government agencies, instrumentalities, local government units, government-owned and controlled corporations, and government hospitals to grant exemptions from the collection of fees or charges for young farmers and fishermen who are first-time job seekers.

In an effort to ensure transparency and accountability, the bill directs the council to submit a detailed report to the President and both Houses of Congress, providing a comprehensive account of the effective implementation of the proposal.

Meanwhile, Tan said he remains optimistic about the potential impact of the bill on the youth’s involvement in agriculture and fisheries.

He added that the proposed legislation reflects “a forward-looking approach” to harnessing the potential of the younger generation to sustain and advance the country’s agricultural sector.