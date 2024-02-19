‘Higher wage’s impact: Rate hike, SME damage’

HIGH minimum wages could spur new rate hikes by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) and cause small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to close shop, according to local economists.

In a statement, the Foundation for Economic Freedom (FEF) warned against passing a P100 national wage increase that could lead to “damaging effects” on the economy.

Last week, a bill providing for a P100 increase in daily minimum wage hurdled the second reading at the Senate. (See: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/02/14/p100-daily-minimum-wage-increase-bill-hurdles-2nd-reading/).

“We, the Foundation for Economic Freedom, firmly oppose Senate Bill No. 2534 [SB 2534] mandating a national wage increase of P100 daily in the private sector, because of its damaging effects on the national economy,” FEF said in a statement.

FEF said the Senate should not disrupt the decision-making process when it comes to wages. The economists said this is done through the Regional Wage Boards.

They said the Regional Wage Boards take into account the interests of both employers and workers and the different cost and employment situations of various regions.

“We are not against wage increases but we urge the Senate not to tamper with the existing mechanism of regional wage boards to adjust wages if needed,” they also said.

FEF said the legislated P100 increase in national wages would “turbocharge” inflation. This will lead to a wage-price spiral that could significantly reduce purchasing powers of Filipinos.

When this happens, BSP could again hike interest rates. Higher wage hikes is one of the risks to inflation identified by the Monetary Board.

Based on the Monetary Policy Report of the BSP, there are already 15 regional wage boards that approved new wage orders since January 2023.

Given these, the average increase in the non-agriculture industry minimum wage is 8.6 percent for the 15 regions and 8.7 percent for areas outside the National Capital Region (NCR).

The BSP said higher wages in Areas Outside NCR is one of the upside risks to inflation this year. It was also cited as a factor in the still hawkish stance of the monetary authorities.

“A national wage increase doesn’t take into account the different cost factors and employment situations across different regions. It will force many small and medium-sized enterprises [SMEs], which employ the most in the country, to either close shop and lay off workers,” FEF further said.

Recommendations

Instead of pushing for a nationally legislated wage increase, FEF recommended that the government take steps toward liberalizing the country’s food imports.

This would entail reducing the tariffs on rice to 10 percent from the current 35 percent. FEF also called for abolishing import quotas for corn, chicken, pork, and fish.

“Liberalizing food imports will see an immediate fall in the price of food, thereby increasing the purchasing power of all Filipinos, whether formally or informally employed and whether senior citizens or babies,” FEF said.

A national legislated minimum wage increase would not benefit informal workers, such as seasonal workers, fishermen, gig economy workers, and market vendors since they are not part of the formal sector.

“Making more food affordable will help reduce pervasive malnutrition among our children and make our workers healthier and more productive,” FEF said.

“If inflation falls, since food inflation has been the major factor behind recent inflation, the BSP will likely reduce interest rates, which can increase investment spending and boost employment,” it added.

Last week, Estrada steered the passage on second reading of Senate Bill No. 2534, also known as the P100 Daily Minimum Wage Increase Act.

The bill aims to ease the financial strain on an estimated 4.2 million minimum wage earners grappling with the rising prices of basic goods and living costs.