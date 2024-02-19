GSIS net income hits P133.3B in 2023

THE Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) announced last Monday that it generated a 33-percent increase in revenues to P311.3 billion last year from P234.9 billion in 2022.

“This translated to a 70-percent surge in net income from P66.4 billion to P113.3 billion and a 3,903-percent rise in total comprehensive income from P3.6 billion to P143.4 billion compared to the prior year,” a statement by the GSIS read.

The “GSIS remains to be strong as we continue to search for yield to boost its generation of revenue,” GSIS President and General Manager Jose Arnulfo A. Veloso was quoted in the statement as saying. “To this end we have increased focus on alternative investment including PE [private equity] and real estate.”

“Despite the challenges markets faced last year,” Veloso said, “strategic and proactive management of both our stocks and bonds portfolio resulted in a favorable rate of return for the fund.”

“We continue to push and do our best to boost long-term profitability of the GSIS and support the overall economy,” he added. “We strive to establish a diversified portfolio by securing new investment opportunities.”

According to Veloso, the risk profile of the GSIS “has remained balanced with our fixed income having extended its average tenor to 7.8 years while maintaining average yield at 7.3 percent in a climate of declining rates.”

The GSIS reported that its total assets increased by 11 percent from P1.5 trillion to P1.7 trillion.

“These achievements reflect astute investing practices and are expected to extend the fund’s life, ensuring the pensions of its more than 2.5 million members and pensioners.”