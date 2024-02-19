Govt workers’ PhilHealth contributions now up 5%

GOVERNMENT employees’ monthly health insurance premium (HIP) contributions to the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) for fiscal years 2024 and 2025 have now increased to 5 percent.

This, after the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) issued a circular letter to government agencies, including state universities and colleges (SUCs), constitutional offices, government-owned and -controlled corporations (GOCCs), and local government units (LGUs) on the guidelines for the adjustment in the share as employer for contributions to PhilHealth.

The guidelines are pursuant to Section 55 of the General Provisions under the FY 2024 GAA, which states that any proposed increase in government and employee contributions may only be implemented after consultation by the agency concerned with the DBM.

Effective February 15, monthly premium contributions for FY 2024 to 2025 of employees with an income of P10,000 to P100,000 above rose to 5 percent, according to DBM Circular Letter No. 2024-3.

The 5-percent adjustment also applies to those with a monthly basic salary (MBS) of P10,000 (income floor) to P100,000 (income ceiling) with a monthly premium from P500 to P5,000, as computed directly based on the MBS.

Those with monthly salaries worth P100,000 and above will have a fixed monthly premium of P5,000, based on PhilHealth Circular No. 2019-0009.

Currently, the premium rate is at 4 percent, which was supposed to be at 4.5 percent in 2023 since the government deferred the implementation, saying the country is still recovering from the “socioeconomic challenges” of the pandemic.

The premium rate in 2019 was at 2.75 percent.

The premium rate hike is in line with the provisions of Section 10 (Premium Contributions) of Republic Act (RA) 11223 or the Universal Healthcare Law.

The DBM said that government premium contributions to be remitted to PhilHealth “shall always be duly covered with corresponding appropriations.”

The HIP contributions of the government employees in the national government agencies (NGAs) will come from Agency Specific Budgets and Miscellaneous Personnel Benefits Fund (MPBF) under the FY 2024 General Appropriations Act (GAA).

For casual and contractual employees, the corresponding requirements shall be charged against the agency lump sum appropriations included in the FY 2024 agency budgets.

The GAA as Allotment Order (GAAAO) will cover the amount earmarked for the employer counterpart contributions to PhilHealth for the NGAs under the agency-specific budgets.

Meanwhile, the funding requirement for the incremental cost of the employer (government) share to PhilHealth shall be covered by a Special Budget Request which the agency will submit to the DBM.

The amounts required for the adjustment in the employer (government) share in the HIP contributions of GOCCs employees shall be charged against their respective approved Corporate Operating Budgets under the Personnel Services expense.

The DBM added that GOCCs are not allowed to obtain funding for the payment from loans or subsidies from the National Government for the GOCCs’ programs and projects.

For LGUs, the DBM said the same may be included in the annual/supplemental budget for the purpose, subject to the provisions of Republic Act No. 7160 or the Local Government Code of 1991, and other existing budgeting rules and regulations.

This is to ensure that the budgetary implications of such a proposal are duly considered, the DBM added.

Earlier, the Department of Health (DOH) submitted an appeal to the Palace to suspend the raising of PhilHealth premium to 5 percent this year, citing that they are confident PhilHealth has sufficient funds this year to afford the services of its members even without a rate hike. (See: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/01/18/palace-studies-doh-call-to-halt-philhealth-premium-hike/).

Meanwhile, President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. has told PhilHealth to provide the comprehensive details of the benefits its members will receive from its premium hike after he had a “hard time” deciding whether to defer the rate increase as proposed by DOH. (See: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/01/24/pbbm-wants-philhealth-to-show-cost-benefit-of-premium-hike/).