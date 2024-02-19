GCash asks DICT’s help to fight financial fraud

EXECUTIVES of G-XChange Inc. has inked a memorandum of agreement with the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) to create a “rapid incident response” mechanism for cases of financial fraud.

After the signing of the agreement last Monday, Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Secretary Ivan John E. Uy said the government and G-XChange have partnered to thwart cybercrime and threats in the GCash platform—the largest in terms of user base at 94 million Filipinos.

“What this collaboration actively does is to put together a rapid incident response mechanism so that the public can be properly protected in real time,” Uy said.

The DICT official explained the agreement came after reports cited a cybercriminal was able to scam as much as $600 million from a bank in Singapore.

“So learning from that we are taking a preemptive action today; so that a certain MO or modus is identified — whether phishing or scamming — and immediately reported to our hotline. Our analyst, investigators will now be able to alert the financial institution that there is a new mode of scam,” Uy said adding the firm will be able to implement measures to prevent scams using patterns of cybercriminals.

“Cybercriminals will not have that opportunity to scam so many more people because the pattern has already been identified at the onset and preventive measures have been put in place,” he added.

G-Xchange Chief Risk Officer Ingrid Rose Ann Beroña noted that the partnership aims to address cases “in real time.”

“The goal is real time to address fraud and fraudsters. It would still be a case to case basis at this point, sometimes, the time frame for us to resolve a specific issue relies on the cooperation of the person involved in the incident,” Beroña said.

For CICC Executive Director Alex Ramos, the partnership will “boost” the government’s initiatives in reducing cybercrime.

“The problem is a lot of people are not reporting — they report first to social media. That is our biggest problem right now,” Ramos said. He urged Filipinos to report to the new hotline 1326 so that proper action will be taken.

“So that we can create the right policies, regulation, connectivity, channeling of information – that is one of the most taken for granted practice,” Ramos said.

Image credits: GCash





