DFA opens new passport office in Cebu

THE Department of Foreign Affairs will open its third passport satellite office in Cebu to cater to growing demand of travelling Filipinos from the Visayas.

The new DFA passport satellite office will be opened at the second floor of SM City in Barangay Lamac, Consolacion in Cebu City on Monday, February 19.

Since it is only a satellite office, the DFA can only entertain passport applicants who have are renewing their passports and who have made previous appointments.

The DFA is expecting around 150-200 applicants daily from this newest passport satellite office (PSO).

“The opening of the PSO is part of the DFA’s continuing efforts to make passport services easier and more accessible to the public,” the DFA said in a statement.

The Consolacion PSO will augment the two DFA passport offices in Cebu—in the Pacific Mall in Mandaue City and SM Seaside Cebu City.

The DFA-Office of Consular Affairs estimates that the demand for passport applicants from this new PSO would eventually increase and they would gradually open appointment slots in the next months.

The DFA reminds the public that appointment slots are not for sale, and they can easily book them through DFA website: https://www.passport.gov.ph/.

Passport applicants in the SM-Consolacion PSO who need to follow-up their applications should course through their inquiries to the DFA Consular Office in Mandaue, Cebu (Phone No: 032-5205898; Email: cebu.rco@dfa.gov.ph).

Image credits: DFA-OCA





